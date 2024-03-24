Hawaii public school graduations fill second half of May

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The state Department of Education will update graduation information as needed on its website. Read more

Graduation ceremonies for Hawaii public schools this year will kick off with Radford High School’s commencement exercises on May 17 at Waikiki Shell, and end with Kaimuki High School’s graduation on May 31 at the same venue.

Hawaii Schools Superintendent Keith Hayashi said in a news release: “We are so proud of our Class of 2024 graduates. Through your dedication and years of hard work, you have gained the knowledge and skills needed to be globally competitive and locally committed. We hope you will always be working toward improving Hawaii’s future and we cannot wait to see what you do on your journey ahead.”

The state Department of Education will update general information as needed on its website, at 808ne.ws/ 3PURlin, and for more information and specific questions, families are encouraged to contact their child’s school directly, the release said.

Here is the current list by DOE’s school complex areas:

OAHU

Farrington-Kaiser-Kalani

>> Farrington High: 4:30 p.m. May 18, Stan Sheriff Center, University of Hawaii at Manoa

>> Hawai‘i School for the Deaf & the Blind: 5:30 p.m. May 29, school campus

>> Kaiser High: 6:30 p.m. May 24, school stadium

>> Kalani High: 6:30 p.m. May 21, Stan Sheriff Center

Kaimuki-McKinley- Roosevelt

>> Kaimuki High: 5 p.m. May 31, Waikiki Shell

>> Ke Kula Kaiapuni ‘o Anuenue School: 10 a.m. May 25, school campus

>> McKinley High: 5 p.m. May 26, school campus

>> Roosevelt High: 6 p.m. May 22, Stan Sheriff Center

Aiea-Moanalua-Radford

>> Aiea High: 6 p.m. May 30, Hawai‘i Convention Center

>> Moanalua High: 5:30 p.m. May 29, Stan Sheriff Center

>> Radford High: 6 p.m. May 17, Waikiki Shell

Leilehua-Mililani-Waialua

>> Leilehua High: 6:30 p.m. May 24, school stadium

>> Mililani High: 6 p.m. May 19, Stan Sheriff Center

>> Waialua High & Intermediate: 5:30 p.m. May 25, school athletics field

Pearl City-Waipahu

>> Pearl City High: 7 p.m. May 26, Hawai‘i Convention Center

>> Waipahu High: 3 p.m. May 27, Stan Sheriff Center

Campbell-Kapolei

>> Campbell High: Noon May 26, Hawai‘i Convention Center

>> Kapolei High: 6 p.m. May 24, school stadium

Nanakuli-Waianae

>> Nanakuli High & Intermediate: 5 p.m. May 25, school campus

>> Waianae High: 6 p.m. May 24, school stadium

Castle-Kahuku

>> Castle High: 6:30 p.m. May 18, Blaisdell Arena

>> Kahuku High & Intermediate: 6 p.m. May 24, Brigham Young University-Hawaii Cannon Center

Kailua-Kalaheo

>> Kailua High: 6 p.m. May 22, Hawai‘i Convention Center

>> Kalaheo High: 6:30 p.m. May 30, Blaisdell Concert Hall

>> Olomana School: 4 p.m. May 23, Windward Community College

HAWAII ISLAND

Hilo-Waiakea

>> Hilo High: 6:30 p.m. May 24, Edith Kanaka‘ole Multi-Purpose Stadium

>> Waiakea High: 6 p.m. May 25, Edith Kanaka‘ole Multi-Purpose Stadium

Kau-Keaau-Pahoa

>> Ka‘u High & Pahala Elementary: 5 p.m. May 24, Robert Herkes Ka‘u District Gymnasium

>> Kea‘au High: 4 p.m. May 24, school stadium

>> Pahoa High & Intermediate: 1 p.m. May 26, school gymnasium

Honokaa-Kealakehe- Kohala-Konawaena

>> Honoka‘a High & Intermediate: 9 a.m. May 25, school gymnasium

>> Ke Kula ‘O ‘Ehunuikaimalino: Noon May 24, school campus

>> Kealakehe High: 6 p.m. May 25, school football field

>> Kohala High: 2 p.m. May 25, Hisaoka Gymnasium at Kamehameha Park

>> Konawaena High: 9 a.m. May 25, Konawaena Elementary

MAUI

Baldwin-Kekaulike- Kulanihakoi-Maui

>> Baldwin High: 5:30 p.m. May 20, War Memorial Stadium

>> Kekaulike High: 6 p.m. May 23, school stadium

>> Kulanihako‘i High: n/a (first graduating class expected in school year 2025-26)

>> Maui High: 4:30 p.m. May 19, War Memorial Stadium

Hana-Lahainaluna-Lanai- Molokai

>> Hana High & Elementary: 3:30 p.m. May 25, school campus

>> Lahainaluna High: 6 p.m. May 26, school stadium

>> Lana‘i High & Elementary: 2 p.m. May 25, Pedro Dela Cruz Gymnasium

>> Moloka‘i High: 4 p.m. May 24, school gymnasium

KAUAI

Kapaa-Kauai-Waimea

>> Kapa‘a High: 5:30 p.m. May 24, Bryan J. Baptiste Sports Complex

>> Kaua‘i High: 5:30 p.m. May 24, school gymnasium

>> Ni‘ihau High & Elementary: to be announced

>> Waimea High: 5:30 p.m. May 24, school front lawn