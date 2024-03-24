comscore Office space conversions fuel $1B downtown Honolulu investment cycle | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Office space conversions fuel $1B downtown Honolulu investment cycle

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:35 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Christine Camp, CEO of Avalon Group, shows the view from the 14th floor.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Christine Camp, CEO of Avalon Group, shows the view from the 14th floor.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Davies Pacific Center general manager Cristine Trevino, right, and parking facilities manager Zena Inaura looked at the modern kitchen appliances inside the Modea showroom.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Davies Pacific Center general manager Cristine Trevino, right, and parking facilities manager Zena Inaura looked at the modern kitchen appliances inside the Modea showroom.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Patricia Chang Moad, at left, is vice president of operations for private real estate investment company Continental Assets Management.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Patricia Chang Moad, at left, is vice president of operations for private real estate investment company Continental Assets Management.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM AC Hotel by Marriott Honolulu recently opened in downtown Honolulu in the former Remington College Building. Pictured above is the outside foyer area of the hotel.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    AC Hotel by Marriott Honolulu recently opened in downtown Honolulu in the former Remington College Building. Pictured above is the outside foyer area of the hotel.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Christine Camp, CEO of Avalon Group, showed the view from the 14th floor during the blessing for the new Modea condominium/retail space in the Davies Pacific Center in Honolulu.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Christine Camp, CEO of Avalon Group, showed the view from the 14th floor during the blessing for the new Modea condominium/retail space in the Davies Pacific Center in Honolulu.

Investors hope to convert excess office space into residential rentals and fee-simple housing, hotels, educational space, retail, activity centers, food and beverage venues, and community services like dog parks and senior care. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: Jan. 15-19, 2024

Scroll Up