The No. 12 University of Hawaii beach volleyball team remained unbeaten in the Big West Challenge on Saturday with two victories, including a win over No. 7 Long Beach State and another against CSU Bakersfield.

Hawaii (13-8) and Long Beach State (16-3) split on the first four courts, with Hawaii winning on the No. 4 and 5 courts, while the Beach won on the No. 2 and 3 courts. This made the match on the No. 1 court the decider, and Jaime Santer and Alana Embry rallied to defeat Malia Gementera and Taylor Hagenah to clinch the win for the BeachBows. Santer and Embry dropped the first set 21-19 before winning the second 21-14. Then in the third, Santer and Embry faced three match points down 14-11 before battling back to win 17-15.

Hawaii made much quicker work of the Roadrunners (10-12), taking the first four matchups. Hawaii’s lone loss came on the No. 5 court, the last match to finish.

Hawaii sweeps softball doubleheader

The Rainbow Wahine softball team won both games of its Saturday doubleheader against Cal State Northridge, 5-4 and 4-1, completing a three-game series sweep at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

Hawaii (11-16, 4-2 Big West) exploded in the fourth inning of the first game, with three home runs, including a three-run shot by Kaena Keliinoi. UH almost wasted the lead, as Millie Fidge entered in relief of starter Key-Annah Campbell-Pua in the sixth but did not get an out and the Matadors (16-13, 0-6) scored four runs. Campbell-Pua re-entered to finish the win.

The Rainbow Wahine led 2-0 after four innings of the second game before the Matadors scored with a solo home run in the fifth. Chloe Borges pitched three scoreless innings in relief and Hawaii added to its lead in the sixth, as Borges blasted a two-run home run.

Wahine crush Matadors in water polo

The No. 3 Rainbow Wahine water polo team beat Cal State Northridge 12-4 at the Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Complex on Saturday, marking its third straight conference win with at least 12 goals scored.

Bia Mantellato Dias got the Rainbow Wahine (15-3, 3-0 Big West) started, scoring both of her goals in the first quarter as Hawaii jumped out to a 4-0 lead. Hawaii added four more in the second and led 8-2 at halftime. Mantallato Dias, Bernadette Doyle, Alba Bonamusa Boix and Jordan Wedderburn scored two goals each for UH.

Daisy Logtens saved seven shots for Hawaii, as the Rainbow Wahine allowed just four goals despite barely out-shooting the Matadors (16-11, 0-3) 30-26 in the match.

BIG WEST CHALLENGE

No. 12 Hawaii 3, No. 7 Long Beach State 2

1. Jaime Santer/Alana Embry (UH) def. Malia Gementera/Taylor Hagenah (LBSU) 19-21, 21-14, 17-15

2. Savannah Standage/Julia Westby (LBSU) def. Julia Thelle/Kaylee Glagau (UH) 13-21, 21-19, 15-7

3. Natalie Glenn/Mo Gibson (LBSU) def. Julia Lawrenz/Pani Napoleon (UH) 23-21, 21-16

4. Riley Wagoner/Sydney Amiatu (UH) def. Megan Widener/Christine Deroos (LBSU) 21-15, 21-17

5. Sydney Miller/Anna Maidment (UH) def. Livi Narancich/Haley Carrington (LBSU) 21-13, 21-18

No. 12 Hawaii 4, CSU Bakersfield 1

1. Jaime Santer/Alana Embry (UH) def. Vivi Kaelin/Ella Erteltova (CSUB) 21-18, 21-16

2. Julia Thelle/Kaylee Glagau (UH) def. Alyson Cooper/Isabella Almeida (CSUB) 21-5, 21-15

3. Julia Lawrenz/Pani Napoleon (UH) def. Megan Gilbert/Olivia Silacci-Jense (CSUB) 21-14, 21-13

4. Riley Wagoner/Sydney Amiatu (UH) def. Ava Palm/Pearl Moore (CSUB) 21-11, 21-15