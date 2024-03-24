Signs of Hawaiian Life – March 24, 2024

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
While strolling around Chinatown in Yokohama Bay, Japan, Tony Miloni of Honolulu followed the familiar sounds of Hawaiian music and found its source at the Kahiko shop. Photo by Cathy Miloni.
On a trip to Washington, D.C., Kailua resident Constance Oliva viewed the portrait of Queen Lili‘uokalani, on loan at the Smithsonian Institute’s National Portrait Gallery. The painting was part of the museum’s exhibit “1898: Visual Culture and U.S. Imperialism in the Caribbean and the Pacific.” Photo by Frank Oliva.
-
Kelvin Chun of Honolulu came across a sign that pointed him toward home while exploring MBK Center, also known as Mahboonkrong, a huge eight-story shopping mall in Bangkok, Thailand.