Letter: 2nd Amendment just as important as state laws

The Star-Advertiser’s editorial board concluded that “local history has put Hawaii on the right track, away from needless repeat occurrences of gun violence. Now the state must stay on that path” (“Protect our gun regulation legacy,” Star-Advertiser, Our View, Feb. 15).

Unfortunately, Hawaii’s history of gun violence includes one of the deadliest mass killings in the U.S. by a single person with a handgun. Byran Uyesugi, a disgruntled Xerox employee, killed seven of his co-workers in 1999. Uyesugi is serving 235 years in prison.

Besides the state laws and county regulations, the state should uphold the Second Amendment. This is the only guarantee of our freedom and personal security. Anyone who is authorized to buy a handgun should be allowed to carry it for self defense.

Russel Noguchi

Pearl City

