Letter: Hawaii has responsibility to keep cannabis illegal

Lawmakers, please listen to the residents and voters of Hawaii, and don’t legalize recreational cannabis.

Our main industry in Hawaii is tourism. Visitors come here for a tropical vacation within the United States; our job is to keep them and our residents safe. That means no impaired drivers on the roads. It is not legal to drink alcohol and drive a car, why in the world should pot smokers be allowed behind the wheel?

Most hotels, apartment buildings and offices are now smoke-free areas. Yes, you can drink alcohol in all of these areas, but that is because it does not have any effect on other people. Smoking does.

I don’t want to smell, inhale or accidentally get high off your pot. I didn’t pour my wine down your throat when you walked by; don’t pollute my air with your pot.

Do not legalize weed in Hawaii.

Frankie L. Ruggles-Quinabo

Makiki

