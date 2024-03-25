comscore Letter: Vote your mind on City Council salary increase | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Vote your mind on City Council salary increase

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Having the mayor and City Council members (OTHER THAN Radiant Cordero, Augie Tulba and Andria Tupola, who all declined last year’s raises) come back for 3% raises now after taking their humongous pay raises last year is like having a thief come back for a goodnight kiss. Read more

