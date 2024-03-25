Editorial | Letters Letter: Vote your mind on City Council salary increase Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Having the mayor and City Council members (OTHER THAN Radiant Cordero, Augie Tulba and Andria Tupola, who all declined last year’s raises) come back for 3% raises now after taking their humongous pay raises last year is like having a thief come back for a goodnight kiss. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Having the mayor and City Council members (OTHER THAN Radiant Cordero, Augie Tulba and Andria Tupola, who all declined last year’s raises) come back for 3% raises now after taking their humongous pay raises last year is like having a thief come back for a goodnight kiss. Honolulu voters need to remember this come election time. Because of our local political machine, we may not be offered any better candidates —sad but true. If we are offered any reasonable alternatives we should certainly vote for them. But even without reasonable alternatives, we do not need to vote for the existing crew (again, OTHER THAN Radiant Cordero, Augie Tulba and Andria Tupola). The least we can do is to show these folks we’re awake and paying attention. Henry Bennett Manoa EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Column: Evolving Pacific needs global leaders