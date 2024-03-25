Letter: Vote your mind on City Council salary increase

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Having the mayor and City Council members (OTHER THAN Radiant Cordero, Augie Tulba and Andria Tupola, who all declined last year’s raises) come back for 3% raises now after taking their humongous pay raises last year is like having a thief come back for a goodnight kiss.

Honolulu voters need to remember this come election time. Because of our local political machine, we may not be offered any better candidates —sad but true. If we are offered any reasonable alternatives we should certainly vote for them. But even without reasonable alternatives, we do not need to vote for the existing crew (again, OTHER THAN Radiant Cordero, Augie Tulba and Andria Tupola).

The least we can do is to show these folks we’re awake and paying attention.

Henry Bennett

Manoa

