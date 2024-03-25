Off the news: State Capitol pool feature to go waterless

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Honolulu artist Solomon Enos, known for his semi-abstract landscapes and futuristic conceptions of Pacific settings, has been commissioned to make over the malfunctioning reflecting pools at the state Capitol. Enos said his installation will evoke the colors and textures of different waters around Hawaii and the Pacific, incorporating the original, symbolic vision of the Capitol as a volcanic island rising from the ocean.

Work to leak-proof the site of the former pools, currently boarded off for repairs, is expected to be completed soon; the beautification project follows. Enos’ project, budgeted at $233,500, is anticipated to be complete by fall 2026.