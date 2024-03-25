Editorial: Leave UH out of political circus

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The first half of the 2024 Legislature has been filled with much drama — too much — for the University of Hawaii. Granted, several key senators in recent years inject now-expected yet unwarranted antagonism each session — but in the past month, they’ve attempted overreach as UH prepares to reset with three new regents on its policy board, and crucially, to select the next UH president. Read more

The first half of the 2024 Legislature has been filled with much drama — too much — for the University of Hawaii. Granted, several key senators in recent years inject now-expected yet unwarranted antagonism each session — but in the past month, they’ve attempted overreach as UH prepares to reset with three new regents on its policy board, and crucially, to select the next UH president.

It’s time to let UH do UH, to enable further success, rather than foment dissension and perpetuate inefficiencies.

UH President David Lassner will be retiring at year’s end. Under his effective decade at the helm, the 10-campus system has achieved strong results in student graduation and retention rates; financial performance, including one of the nation’s lowest per-student administrative costs; and extramural funding.

One point of justifiable pride is that tuition has remained basically flat for six years. Increases have been kept at bay until the next two academic years, when there will be a 2% increase in resident tuition at UH-Hilo, UH-Manoa and UH-West Oahu.

In a January report by the UH Economic Research Organization (UHERO) using data from a census of UH students, researchers found degrees affordable, providing a notable return on investment.

“While college tuition has significantly increased nationally over the last 20 years,” UHERO said, “even after adjusting for inflation, tuition within the UH system has become more affordable over the last decade.”

In a meeting Wednesday with the Star-Advertiser editorial board, Lassner identified several areas of focus, including improving career readiness of high school students, increasing workforce preparedness through innovative programs that align with Hawaii’s needs, and stimulating the economy through entrepreneurships. Also emphasized was the importance of UH being a place of learning, inspired by Hawaiian culture and values.

On that last point, the Senate’s rejection last month of interim UH Board of Regents (BOR) Chair Alapaki Nahale-a to a second regent term still stings; the Native Hawaiian leader was supported by his BOR peers and many among the faculty and community. The close 13-12 vote came at the recommended rejection of the Senate Higher Education Committee, led by Sen. Donna Mercado Kim.

The state Constitution gives UH more autonomy than other state departments, with policy guided by its regents, not legislators micromanaging with purse strings. To that end, it’s time for the UH president to permanently receive chief procurement officer status (used to facilitate construction contracts), in parallel with several other semi-autonomous state entities; inexplicably, UH’s status faces sunset every several years unless renewed by the good graces of legislators.

“Stop with the whole lapsing date thing,” UH Chief Financial Officer Kalbert Young said Wednesday, frustrated over the perennial procurement-power uncertainty and inefficiency. “These three- to five-year increments are, like, ridiculous for government operations.”

UH has two supplemental budget requests before the Legislature: $56.3 million for operations, and $331.5 million for capital improvements (structures). The state House has advanced pared-down but favorable versions: $47 million for operations, and $223.5 million for structures.

Further positive news is that the House versions would restore UH’s base budget to pre-COVID levels. But the plans now undergo review in the Senate — where champions of higher education and fair budgeting practices must be heard.

Among worthwhile investments is $12.5 million to expand the “last dollar” Hawaii Promise grant program — now for community colleges only — to include UH’s four-year colleges.

Whatever emerges from the legislative wrangling will fall to the incoming UH president to contend with, whomever he or she is. Over the next few months, the UH regents will be working with a search firm to gather input and hold public forums toward designing a job description for applicants.

If legislators do have the best interests of Hawaii’s students and future leaders at heart, they must set up UH to succeed. And that means eliminating inefficiencies and unnecessary tethers — even if it means relinquishing the ability to yank UH’s chain for political power and prestige.