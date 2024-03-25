comscore Editorial: Leave UH out of political circus | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Leave UH out of political circus

  Today

The first half of the 2024 Legislature has been filled with much drama — too much — for the University of Hawaii. Granted, several key senators in recent years inject now-expected yet unwarranted antagonism each session — but in the past month, they’ve attempted overreach as UH prepares to reset with three new regents on its policy board, and crucially, to select the next UH president. Read more

