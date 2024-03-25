BeachBows split final day in Forth Worth

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The No. 12 ranked University of Hawaii beach volleyball team split its final pair of matches on the last day of the Big West Challenge Sunday at Hornet Beach. Read more

The No. 12 ranked University of Hawaii beach volleyball team split its final pair of matches on the last day of the Big West Challenge Sunday at Hornet Beach. The Rainbow Wahine swept through Sacramento State, 5-0 before falling to No. 9 Cal Poly, 5-0.

UH (14-9) fell one match shy of finishing the three-day event undefeated, leaving with a 5-1 mark.

The BeachBows won’t see action again until after their upcoming bye this week and then they will hit the road for the TCU Invitational in Fort Worth, Texas, April 5-6.

Rainbow sailing team wins second regatta

The University of Hawaii coed sailing team took home its second regatta of the spring season with a win in the PCCSC South Designate, located off the coast of Southern California.

The Rainbows beat out 22 other teams over the course of the two-day regatta. There was a total of 20 races, with UH leading throughout. The ’Bows finished with 68 points, beating out their nearest competitor Stanford with a 16-point margin.

Erik Anderson and Amanda Turner sailed in the A division, placing first in half of their 10 races. Trey Summers and Stella Taherian won the B division, finishing in the top three in seven of 10 races.