comscore Letter: Aging public affected by YMCA, YWCA closures | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Aging public affected by YMCA, YWCA closures

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM The YWCA Laniakea is seen on Richards Street in Honolulu on Feb. 29.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    The YWCA Laniakea is seen on Richards Street in Honolulu on Feb. 29.

Apparently, some of Honolulu’s YMCAs and YWCAs have rethought their commitment to the community. The Atkinson YMCA has been closed for years due to a bad business deal. Read more

Previous Story
Column: Serious asbestos-related illnesses threaten Hawaii veterans

Scroll Up