Letter: Aging public affected by YMCA, YWCA closures

Apparently, some of Honolulu’s YMCAs and YWCAs have rethought their commitment to the community. The Atkinson YMCA has been closed for years due to a bad business deal. The YWCA Laniakea has decided to close the fitness center and pool. This deprives many older women who depend on this program for their well-being. Men are excluded completely.

Ageism and sexism aren’t supposed to be Christian activities.

Thomas Luna

McCully

