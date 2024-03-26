Editorial | Letters Letter: Aging public affected by YMCA, YWCA closures Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM The YWCA Laniakea is seen on Richards Street in Honolulu on Feb. 29. Apparently, some of Honolulu’s YMCAs and YWCAs have rethought their commitment to the community. The Atkinson YMCA has been closed for years due to a bad business deal. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Apparently, some of Honolulu’s YMCAs and YWCAs have rethought their commitment to the community. The Atkinson YMCA has been closed for years due to a bad business deal. The YWCA Laniakea has decided to close the fitness center and pool. This deprives many older women who depend on this program for their well-being. Men are excluded completely. Ageism and sexism aren’t supposed to be Christian activities. Thomas Luna McCully EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Column: Serious asbestos-related illnesses threaten Hawaii veterans