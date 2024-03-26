comscore Letter: Better ideas are needed to solve housing pinch | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Better ideas are needed to solve housing pinch

Thank you for drawing attention to House Bill 1630 and Senate Bill 3202 before the Legislature, bills that would, in effect, nullify our current county- level residential zoning and drastically change our neighborhoods (“Bills propose more housing on smaller lots,” Star-Advertiser, March 22). Read more

