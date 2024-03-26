Letter: Biden should do more to ease suffering in Gaza

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I concur with the author of the March 14 letter, “There can be no aloha in support of Israel’s war,” who urges an end to the suffering of millions in Gaza. Read more

President Joe Biden has the power to dramatically reduce Palestinian suffering by implementing the Humanitarian Aid Corridor Act. This measure allows the president to withhold aid (such as block-destroying bombs and missiles) to any recipient that impedes the delivery of life-saving humanitarian assistance. That’s the least he can do to end this slaughter and destruction.

Now, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is urging a tougher stand against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

It is perplexing that the president — who I support otherwise — cannot bring himself to confront Netanyahu to end this deliberate human disaster. We would expect that only from Donald Trump.

Francis M. Nakamoto

Moanalua

