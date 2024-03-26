Editorial | Off the News Off the news: Kokua Market closes its doors — again Today Updated 6:13 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The natural foods cooperative Kokua Market served Honolulu’s university area for more than 50 years — but it went into decline as farmers markets, subscription-based services and for-profit supermarkets with a “natural” bent cut into its subscriber base. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The natural foods cooperative Kokua Market served Honolulu’s university area for more than 50 years — but it went into decline as farmers markets, subscription-based services and for-profit supermarkets with a “natural” bent cut into its subscriber base. The store closed in September. Board members and volunteers tried to keep the co-op alive in Palolo, within Hapa Market & Grill, but resources ran thin, and late last month, it was officially dissolved. Though Kokua Market is finally, truly, sadly gone, natural-food devotees can still find homegrown produce and Molokai-harvested venison on sale at Hapa Market. Previous Story Column: Serious asbestos-related illnesses threaten Hawaii veterans