Off the news: Kokua Market closes its doors — again

The natural foods cooperative Kokua Market served Honolulu’s university area for more than 50 years — but it went into decline as farmers markets, subscription-based services and for-profit supermarkets with a “natural” bent cut into its subscriber base. The store closed in September.

Board members and volunteers tried to keep the co-op alive in Palolo, within Hapa Market & Grill, but resources ran thin, and late last month, it was officially dissolved. Though Kokua Market is finally, truly, sadly gone, natural-food devotees can still find homegrown produce and Molokai-­harvested venison on sale at Hapa Market.