comscore Off the news: Kokua Market closes its doors — again | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the news: Kokua Market closes its doors — again

  • Today
  • Updated 6:13 p.m.

The natural foods cooperative Kokua Market served Honolulu’s university area for more than 50 years — but it went into decline as farmers markets, subscription-based services and for-profit supermarkets with a “natural” bent cut into its subscriber base. Read more

Previous Story
Column: Serious asbestos-related illnesses threaten Hawaii veterans

Scroll Up