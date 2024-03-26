A cure for custard craving

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A well-meaning person told me that if you wait out a craving for 20 minutes, it will vanish. I’m not saying this is always false, but for me, it’s not uncommon for an idea to turn into a weeklong hunt for just the right dish.

It started vaguely — an idea of wanting a creamy custard or pudding. I nearly bought crème brulée while grocery shopping but put it back on the shelf, telling myself I was OK for now. The next day, I went out of my way to “swing by” and pick up my favorite Thai tapioca in Honolulu, only to find it dark and shuttered. The restaurant is closed on Tuesdays. Sigh. Maybe it wasn’t meant to be. While picking up hair conditioner, I grabbed some standard tapioca pudding. Let’s be real, it was like expecting a symphony and getting a ringtone. I mean, I ate it, but it was definitely not the same.

A couple of nights later, that craving was still there, nagging at me when it was too late to go out. So, what’s a semi-fixated home cook to do? I rummaged through my kitchen and decided I had everything I needed to whip up a quick rice pudding. I often have sweet potato tapioca at Vietnamese spots around here, and I had an intrusive thought. Add coconut milk and sweet potato. I did, and let me tell you, it was a game-changer.

The Okinawan sweet potato is almost dessert in itself, and paired with coconut milk, it is divine. It’s a perfect flavor match. I highly recommend eating this cold, too. You can justify this as a breakfast food (a decadent one), especially with the brown rice. Ever since I made this and finally felt my pudding urge dissipate, I’ve been thinking about making a sweet potato soufflé. It’s not just about beating the craving; it’s about the journey of where that craving takes you. It’s high-level motivation, really.

Coconut and Sweet Potato Rice Pudding

Ingredients:

• 2 cups cooked rice (I used short-grain brown and white rice)

• 1 (13.5-ounce) can coconut milk

• 1/2 cup water

• 1/3 cup brown sugar

• 1/2 teaspoons salt

• 1 Okinawan sweet potato, baked

Directions:

In a saucepan, stir together the rice, coconut milk, water and brown sugar over medium heat. Bring to a simmer. Add salt to taste.

Continue to simmer for about 10 minutes. Stir frequently.

Peel and cube the sweet potato. Add the sweet potato and cook for 7-8 more minutes, or until the pudding has thickened to the desired consistency. Keep stirring and it should also turn a bit purple.

Either serve this warm or let cool, store in the refrigerator, and eat chilled.

Serves 5-6.