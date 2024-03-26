comscore A new food truck | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crave | Keep on Truckin'

A new food truck

  • By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
  • March 26, 2024
  • Updated 9:52 a.m.
  • Photo by Lawrence Tabudlo

Located in the McCully neighborhood, Dell’s Kitchen and Bakery started in November 2020. Named after chef Dell Valdez, the biz is known for its creative approach to local-style and Asian dishes. Read more

