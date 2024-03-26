Crave | Keep on Truckin' A new food truck By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta March 26, 2024 Updated 9:52 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Photo by Lawrence Tabudlo Located in the McCully neighborhood, Dell’s Kitchen and Bakery started in November 2020. Named after chef Dell Valdez, the biz is known for its creative approach to local-style and Asian dishes. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Located in the McCully neighborhood, Dell’s Kitchen and Bakery started in November 2020. Named after chef Dell Valdez, the biz is known for its creative approach to local-style and Asian dishes. It’s popular for its Japanese-inspired plate lunches like ahi katsu ($18.50), miso salmon ($16) and chicken katsu curry ($13.50), along with baked goods. “We wanted to take Dell’s Kitchen & Bakery mobile,” Valdez says. The business’s new food truck is currently located outside of the restaurant and will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays. The menu includes dishes like chicken karaage and yukari fries combo ($10), assorted musubi ($2 to $3 each) and kinako doughnuts (four for $5). “The yukari fries and calamari rings come with your choice of sauces,” Valdez says. “Choose from pineapple mustard, garlic chile, chef David’s secret sauce and tsukemono tartar sauce.” Dell’s Kitchen & Bakery food truck will eventually be at events and markets across Oahu. For updates, follow the biz on Instagram (@dellskitchenandbakery). Dell’s Kitchen & Bakery Food Truck 1110 McCully St., Honolulu Call: 808-840-0496 Instagram: @dellskitchenandbakery How to order: In person only How to pay: Credit cards and Apple Pay accepted (no cash) Previous Story Relax with rum Next Story A classic lasagna in comforting soup form