A new food truck

Located in the McCully neighborhood, Dell’s Kitchen and Bakery started in November 2020. Named after chef Dell Valdez, the biz is known for its creative approach to local-style and Asian dishes. It’s popular for its Japanese-inspired plate lunches like ahi katsu ($18.50), miso salmon ($16) and chicken katsu curry ($13.50), along with baked goods.

“We wanted to take Dell’s Kitchen & Bakery mobile,” Valdez says.

The business’s new food truck is currently located outside of the restaurant and will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays.

The menu includes dishes like chicken karaage and yukari fries combo ($10), assorted musubi ($2 to $3 each) and kinako doughnuts (four for $5).

“The yukari fries and calamari rings come with your choice of sauces,” Valdez says. “Choose from pineapple mustard, garlic chile, chef David’s secret sauce and tsukemono tartar sauce.”

Dell’s Kitchen & Bakery food truck will eventually be at events and markets across Oahu. For updates, follow the biz on Instagram (@dellskitchenandbakery).

Dell’s Kitchen & Bakery Food Truck

1110 McCully St., Honolulu

Call: 808-840-0496

Instagram: @dellskitchenandbakery

How to order: In person only

How to pay: Credit cards and Apple Pay accepted (no cash)