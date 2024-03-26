Breadwinner

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

National Sourdough Bread Day is April 1. Whether you prefer eating slices of sourdough or eating the bread in sandwich form, here’s where you can go: Read more

National Sourdough Bread Day is April 1. Whether you prefer eating slices of sourdough or eating the bread in sandwich form, here’s where you can go:

Rotating specials

Threadfin Bistro (1014 Kapahulu Ave.) offers a three-course prix fixe menu for $68. In addition, this Kapahulu eatery offers weekly specials.

On a recent visit, one of the featured specials was Iberico pork with sourdough bread from Breadshop in Kaimuki ($37). The dish included green peppercorn sauce, roasted peppers and toasted slices of sourdough.

Call 808-692-2562 or visit threadfinbistro.com.

Popular paninis

La Tour Cafe (various locations) offers a variety of sandwiches, smashburgers, melts and pizzas. Its delicious paninis are all served on sourdough bread.

Choose from turkey and sun-dried tomato; eggplant Parmesan; and chicken pesto ($14.50 each). The latter is my favorite and consists of grilled chicken, Swiss cheese, spinach and house pesto.

Visit latourcafe.com.

A bountiful harvest

Great Harvest Hawaii (various locations) is known for its assortment of sandwiches and breads, which are baked fresh daily. All of its sandwiches include a sourdough option; sourdough is baked daily at the business’s Kahala location.

A rye blend sourdough ($5.25-$8.60) is available Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays for sandwiches at the Kahala location. The Kahala store also is featuring a sourdough roll stuffed with Asiago cheese ($4.06) as a special.

Visit greatharvesthonolulu.com.

Kelli Shiroma Braiotta’s column features a variety of tips and insider knowledge about Oahu’s dining scene. Follow Kelli on Instagram (@kellishiromabraiotta).