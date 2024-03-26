Crave | Hungry for More? Breadwinner By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta March 26, 2024 Updated 9:26 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! National Sourdough Bread Day is April 1. Whether you prefer eating slices of sourdough or eating the bread in sandwich form, here’s where you can go: Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. National Sourdough Bread Day is April 1. Whether you prefer eating slices of sourdough or eating the bread in sandwich form, here’s where you can go: Rotating specials Threadfin Bistro (1014 Kapahulu Ave.) offers a three-course prix fixe menu for $68. In addition, this Kapahulu eatery offers weekly specials. On a recent visit, one of the featured specials was Iberico pork with sourdough bread from Breadshop in Kaimuki ($37). The dish included green peppercorn sauce, roasted peppers and toasted slices of sourdough. Call 808-692-2562 or visit threadfinbistro.com. Popular paninis La Tour Cafe (various locations) offers a variety of sandwiches, smashburgers, melts and pizzas. Its delicious paninis are all served on sourdough bread. Choose from turkey and sun-dried tomato; eggplant Parmesan; and chicken pesto ($14.50 each). The latter is my favorite and consists of grilled chicken, Swiss cheese, spinach and house pesto. Visit latourcafe.com. A bountiful harvest Great Harvest Hawaii (various locations) is known for its assortment of sandwiches and breads, which are baked fresh daily. All of its sandwiches include a sourdough option; sourdough is baked daily at the business’s Kahala location. A rye blend sourdough ($5.25-$8.60) is available Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays for sandwiches at the Kahala location. The Kahala store also is featuring a sourdough roll stuffed with Asiago cheese ($4.06) as a special. Visit greatharvesthonolulu.com. Kelli Shiroma Braiotta’s column features a variety of tips and insider knowledge about Oahu’s dining scene. Follow Kelli on Instagram (@kellishiromabraiotta). Previous Story Hop to it