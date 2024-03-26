Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Looking for last-minute desserts or options for your Easter brunch or dinner? Check out the following: Read more

Looking for last-minute desserts or options for your Easter brunch or dinner? Check out the following:

Honolulu Cookie Co.

This Easter treat box is sure to make some-bunny’s day.

The decorated box ($5.95) features an assortment of five premium shortbread cookies in butter macadamia, chocolate chip macadamia, guava, chocolate-dipped macadamia and dark triple chocolate macadamia flavors.

Honolulu Cookie Co.

Various locations

Honolulucookie.com

Instagram: @honolulucookie

Fusion Café + Wine

This Kaimuki-based biz is offering a variety of Easter specials, including chocolate chip cookies (four-pack for $10, eight-pack for $20), olive oil cake (four-pack for $16, six-pack for $32), signature chocolate truffles (pack of 15 for $30) and signature bon bons (eight for $20, 12 for $30).

Fusion Café + Wine is accepting preorders for its Easter specials until March 28 for pickup from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 30. Call 808-675-6091 or preorder online.

Fusion Café + Wine

3457 Waialae Ave. Ste. 102, Honolulu

808-675-6091

Fusion-cafe.com

Instagram: @fusionkaimuki

D.K Steakhouse

Located in Waikiki Beach Marriott Resort & Spa, d.k Steak House’s Easter special ($70) comprises a kiawe smoked “prime” boneless, 16-ounce rib-eye that’s served with beef fat fingerling potatoes, rosemary au jus, bone marrow butter and creamed spinach.

D.K Steakhouse

Waikiki Beach Marriott Resort & Spa

2552 Kalakaua Ave., Honolulu

808-931-6280

Dkrestaurants.com/d-k-steak-house

Instagram: @dksteakhouse

Texas De Brazil

On Easter Sunday, Texas de Brazil will be offering a few specialty dishes during its regular brunch ($69.99 all-you-can-eat brunch; $39.99 salad bar only) from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. In addition to hot items in the salad bar like potato au gratin, black beans, mushrooms, jasmine rice and lobster bisque, the eatery will be offering scrambled eggs and bacon, housemade muffins, pastries and croissants.

A special Veuve Cliquot Brut Champagne will also be sold by the glass and bottle.

Texas De Brazil

1450 Ala Moana Blvd. Ste. 3263

808-944-2702

Texasdebrazil.com

Instagram: @texasdebrazilhawaii