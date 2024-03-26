Chew on This | Crave Hop to it By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta March 26, 2024 Updated 10:17 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Photo courtesy Honolulu Cookie Co. Looking for last-minute desserts or options for your Easter brunch or dinner? Check out the following: Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Looking for last-minute desserts or options for your Easter brunch or dinner? Check out the following: Honolulu Cookie Co. This Easter treat box is sure to make some-bunny’s day. The decorated box ($5.95) features an assortment of five premium shortbread cookies in butter macadamia, chocolate chip macadamia, guava, chocolate-dipped macadamia and dark triple chocolate macadamia flavors. Honolulu Cookie Co. Various locations Honolulucookie.com Instagram: @honolulucookie Fusion Café + Wine This Kaimuki-based biz is offering a variety of Easter specials, including chocolate chip cookies (four-pack for $10, eight-pack for $20), olive oil cake (four-pack for $16, six-pack for $32), signature chocolate truffles (pack of 15 for $30) and signature bon bons (eight for $20, 12 for $30). Fusion Café + Wine is accepting preorders for its Easter specials until March 28 for pickup from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 30. Call 808-675-6091 or preorder online. Fusion Café + Wine 3457 Waialae Ave. Ste. 102, Honolulu 808-675-6091 Fusion-cafe.com Instagram: @fusionkaimuki D.K Steakhouse Located in Waikiki Beach Marriott Resort & Spa, d.k Steak House’s Easter special ($70) comprises a kiawe smoked “prime” boneless, 16-ounce rib-eye that’s served with beef fat fingerling potatoes, rosemary au jus, bone marrow butter and creamed spinach. D.K Steakhouse Waikiki Beach Marriott Resort & Spa 2552 Kalakaua Ave., Honolulu 808-931-6280 Dkrestaurants.com/d-k-steak-house Instagram: @dksteakhouse Texas De Brazil On Easter Sunday, Texas de Brazil will be offering a few specialty dishes during its regular brunch ($69.99 all-you-can-eat brunch; $39.99 salad bar only) from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. In addition to hot items in the salad bar like potato au gratin, black beans, mushrooms, jasmine rice and lobster bisque, the eatery will be offering scrambled eggs and bacon, housemade muffins, pastries and croissants. A special Veuve Cliquot Brut Champagne will also be sold by the glass and bottle. Texas De Brazil 1450 Ala Moana Blvd. Ste. 3263 808-944-2702 Texasdebrazil.com Instagram: @texasdebrazilhawaii Previous Story Breadwinner Next Story Not Just for New Year’s