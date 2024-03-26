Relax with rum

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

In partnership with Ko Hana Distillers, Oahu’s famed run distillery, which is a few miles from Four Seasons Resort Oahu at Ko Olina, Naupaka Spa recently launched a new Ko Hana rum massage.

Ko Hana Hawaiian agricole rum is made from heirloom varietals of native Hawaiian sugarcane, which was among the canoe plants the first Polynesians brought to the Hawaiian Islands many years ago. Rum, rooted in ancient traditions, brings soothing relief to muscles with its antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties. Perfect for combating jet lag, the treatment features a 50-minute rum-infused oil massage and post-experience pour of Ko Hana rum.

Visit fourseasons.com/oahu/spa.

Famous boba shop open in Honolulu

Mini Monster Cafe just grand opened in the Paina Lanai food court in Royal Hawaiian Center. The Southern California brand is known for its handcrafted coffees, teas, fruit beverages and boba drinks. It’s also known for its sustainable, eco-friendly practices with reusable glass jars (Hawaii-exclusive jars are also available).

Popular drinks include haupia coffee, sunset strawberry lemonade (made with strawberries and all-natural blue tea) and matcha coconut cloud. Customers can add on extras like honey boba, mango poppers, lychee jelly and cotton candy.

To learn more, visit minimonstercafe.com.

Just wingin’ it

Nona is a new chicken wing spot in Honolulu (1502 Liliha St.). Right now the biz is only open on Sundays from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Chicken wings are made from a homemade batter and come in unique flavors like OG (original garlic soy sauce topped with green onions and white sesame seeds), Home Sauce (oyster sauce base, sesame seeds, black sesame seeds), Yuzu Buttah (creamy and rich butter combined with yuzu, sprinkled with noritamago furikake), Calamansi Chile (sour and tart calamansi combined with spicy Thai chile) and Gochujang Honey. Locals will especially love the Hawaiian Brah-BQ, a twist on traditional barbecue complete with tangy, smoky sauce that’s infused with lilikoi and garnished with green onions.

In the coming month, you can find Nona at various events and pop-ups.

To learn more, follow the biz on Instagram (@nona.hnl).

Top chef visits Garden Isle

Melissa King of Bravo TV’s Top Chef will appear as a guest celebrity chef at 1 Hotel Hanalei Bay in Kauai April 12-14. She will lead a wine pairing experience, cooking demo and a curated dinner as part of the resort’s Chefs by Nature series. The program highlights sustainable cuisine and invites celebrity chefs to help showcase the important connections in the food supply chain and necessity of prioritizing sustainable methods.

The Paired By Nature event takes place 5:30-7:30 p.m. on April 12, when King will share her knowledge as both a sommelier and a chef. On April 13, King will hold a cooking demonstration from 3 to 5 p.m. at the hotel’s 1 Kitchen, where she will teach techniques and offer insight behind her unique style of cooking. The Chefs by Nature Charity Dinner takes place 5-8:30 p.m. April 14. It features a three-course family-style dinner and wine pairing curated by King. A portion of the sales will be donated to the Kauai Community College Culinary Arts Program.

Visit 1hotels.com/hanalei-bay/do/events/chefs-by-nature-featuring-chef-melissa-king.