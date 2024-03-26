‘Waffly’ delicious

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

International Waffle Day might have been March 25, but it’s never too late to celebrate. Go beyond the traditional breakfast waffles with some of these treats:

Cafe Kaila

This popular brunch eatery (2919 Kapiolani Blvd.) is known for its breakfast dishes like cinnamon French toast, a variety of omelets and smoked salmon eggs Benedict.

Keep an eye out for any waffle specials of the day. The cornbread waffle with strawberry honey butter is a customer favorite. Chicken and waffles can be upgraded to include the waffle special of the day.

Call 808-732-3330 or visit café-kaila-hawaii.com.

Double Three

Double Three (various locations) is a dessert spot known for its bubble waffle cones. Customers can opt for either soft serve or ice cream (depending on the location).

Waffle cone flavors include original, chocolate, matcha and activated charcoal (smoky vanilla flavor). Keep an eye out for any seasonal flavors like pumpkin spice.

Da Ohana Kine Snack Shop

Da Ohana Kine Snack Shop (2065 S. King St. Ste. 103) opened about two months ago in the Moiliili neighborhood. The biz offers the Original KC Waffle Dog, along with waffle dogs in flavors like Portuguese sausage, lobster (KC original waffle batter with lobster chunks), and waffle hot dog with chili and cheese.

Sweet waffle desserts are also available, like the fruity waffle (two waffles with bananas, blueberries, kiwi, strawberries, vanilla ice cream and whipped cream) and Ko-Ko waffle.

The latter comprises two waffles with chocolate, bananas, strawberries, vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, powdered sugar and chocolate drizzle.

The shop is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays.

La Vie

Located in The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Waikiki Beach, La Vie (383 Kalaimoku St.) is open for breakfast daily from 7 to 11:30 a.m. Feast on an assortment of sweet and savory dishes, including signature lemon buttermilk pancakes, croque madame and the corned beef “Oscar.”

If you want something umami, the twice-fried Korean-style chicken and waffles is the way to go. It’s served with gochujang-maple syrup, scallions and daikon kimchi.

Call 808-729-9729 or visit laviewaikiki.com.

Pancakes and Waffles Hawaii

Pancakes and Waffles Hawaii (various locations) offers waffles in a variety of flavors, including original, pecan, banana, chocolate chip, macadamia nut and more. The churro waffle, which is among the most frequently ordered, is topped with cinnamon, sugar and whipped cream.

Meanwhile, the savory bacon waffle includes whole strips of bacon that are baked inside the batter.

Visit pancakesandwaffleshawaii.com.

Sacred Art Tattoo and Coffee Bar

Sacred Art Tattoo & Coffee Bar Kapolei (563 Farrington Hwy. Ste. 101) is a hidden gem for coffee. The cafe area — which is part of the tattoo shop — features coffees using beans from ChadLous, while the food menu includes bagels, waffles and açaí bowls.

Customer favorites include the Very Berry waffle — waffle wrap with Nutella, banana, blueberries, strawberries and whipped cream — and the Cluckin Waffle. The latter is a savory option with crispy chicken, cheddar cheese, smokey honey and aioli.

Call 808-452-0407 or visit sacredartkapolei.com.

La Liegeoise

This authentic Belgian waffle shop (7192 Kalanianaole Hwy.) offers sweet and savory waffles using dough that’s made in Belgium.

The biz recently launched waffle dogs that are made with the same dough that’s used for its savory sandwiches. Get the original, or take it to the next level with melted cheese, garlic aioli or honey mustard.

Frozen yogurt is also now available for pairing with waffles.

Call 808-978-0740 or follow the biz on Instagram (@laliegeoise_honolulu).

Fresh Bites

This Moiliili café (2334 S. King St.) features poke bowls, donburi, noodle combos and a full-on breakfast menu. The breakfast selection includes a variety of eggs Benedicts, which are served on mochi waffles instead of English muffins. Eggs Benny choices include kalua pork, smoked salmon and pastrami beef.

Call 808-425-4574 or go online to freshbitescafehawaii.com.

Fig and Ginger Honolulu

Fig & Ginger Honolulu (1960 Kapiolani Blvd. Ste. 103) specializes in brunch fare and chef-crafted grazing boards.

Besides savory house toasties, its café menu includes popular options like croissant scrambled eggs, açaí bowls, F&G French toast and cinnamon poached fig waffles.

The latter includes banana brûlée, Nutella, Chantilly cream and honey.

Call 808-501-7249 or visit fghonolulu.com.