comscore 'Waffly' delicious | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crave

‘Waffly’ delicious

  • By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
  • March 26, 2024
  • Updated 10:16 a.m.
  • Photo courtesy Cafe Kaila

International Waffle Day might have been March 25, but it’s never too late to celebrate. Go beyond the traditional breakfast waffles with some of these treats: Read more

Previous Story
An aromatic entree

Scroll Up