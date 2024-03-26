comscore Ex-teacher pleads guilty to sexual assault of student | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Ex-teacher pleads guilty to sexual assault of student

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:46 p.m.

A former Oahu public school teacher serving nearly 17-1/2 months in federal prison for producing child pornography entered a plea of guilty to state charges that he sexually assaulted a student. Read more

Previous Story
American Samoa wants more help from the Coast Guard as Chinese fishing effort grows

Scroll Up