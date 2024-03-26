comscore Merrie Monarch travelers are reminded of ohia rules | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Merrie Monarch travelers are reminded of ohia rules

  • By Victoria Budiono vbudiono@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:44 p.m.

The state Department of Agriculture issued a reminder to Merrie Monarch Festival attendees on ohia plant quarantine restrictions from Hawaii island because of rapid ohia death — a fungal plant disease — that threatens native forests. Read more

