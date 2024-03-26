comscore Agency establishes office for military, community relations | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Newswatch

Agency establishes office for military, community relations

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:43 p.m.

The state Department of Business Economic Development and Tourism has established a Military and Community Relations Office, which will focus on effective collaboration and transparency among Hawaii, county governments, the community and the U.S. Department of Defense. Read more

