Temporary school called 'small miracle' after Lahaina fire | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Temporary school called ‘small miracle’ after Lahaina fire

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:07 p.m.
  • BRYAN BERKOWITZ / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Teachers, above, held hands Monday and sang a Lahaina mele, or song, at the blessing ceremony of the temporary King Kamehameha III Elementary School in Pule­lehua, Maui, below.

    BRYAN BERKOWITZ / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

  • BRYAN BERKOWITZ / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Temporary King Kamehameha III Elementary School in Pule­lehua, Maui, above.

    BRYAN BERKOWITZ / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

  • BRYAN BERKOWITZ / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Above, King Kameha­meha III Elementary School Principal Ian Haskins on Monday led a tour of the cafeteria at the new temporary facility in Pulelehu, Maui.

    BRYAN BERKOWITZ / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

Glancing at the new temporary school on a grassy slope in Pulelehua, Maui, casual onlookers might perceive a simple cluster of boxy modular buildings hurriedly erected in just over three months, but Gov. Josh Green calls the school’s rapid construction “a small miracle” in the wake of a disaster, and he and others also see the beginnings of healing and hope. Read more

