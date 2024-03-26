Hawaii Prep World | Sports Baseball top 10: Kamehameha edges Saint Louis at No. 1 By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com Today Updated 11:55 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Perhaps the schedule makers are diabolical. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Perhaps the schedule makers are diabolical. Kamehameha’s lead over Saint Louis has narrowed in the Star-Advertiser Baseball Top 10. Kamehameha gathered five first-place votes from the panel of coaches and media, while Saint Louis garnered three. The two powerhouse programs are the only ones still unbeaten in ILH play. Though ILH Division I teams (and D-II Pac-Five) play a double round-robin regular season, Kamehameha and Saint Louis are not scheduled to meet until April 6. They meet again on April 18 in the regular-season finale. Of course, there is no guarantee either team will still be undefeated by April 6. Trailing Kamehameha (3-0) and Saint Louis (5-0) closely is ‘Iolani (4-1), which will host Kamehameha today. This week, Aiea is in the rankings for the first time this season. Na Alii are 5-1 following key wins over Mililani, 12-2, and Leilehua, 9-0. The only blemish on Aiea’s slate is a 6-5, 10-inning loss to Campbell, the only team to score more than two runs on Na Alii in OIA play. Maui also arrived at No. 9 in the poll. The Sabers swept all three games with Lahainaluna last week. Parity in the OIA West is real. Mililani lost to Aiea, then Nanakuli, 4-3, and fell six spots to No. 10 in this week’s Top 10. Star-Advertiser Baseball Top 10 Mar. 25, 2024 Rank School (1st) (Record) Pts LW 1. Kamehameha (5) (3-0 ILH) 77 1 > next: at No. 5 ‘Iolani, Tuesday, 3:30 pm 2. Saint Louis (3) (5-0 ILH) 75 2 > next: at No. 6 Mid-Pacific, Tuesday, 3:30 pm 3. Waiakea (4-0 BIIF) 57 3 > next: vs. Hilo, Wednesday, 6 pm, Wong Stadium 4. ‘Iolani (4-1 ILH) 53 5 > next: vs. No. 1 Kamehameha, Tuesday, 3:30 pm 5. Baldwin (3-0 MIL) 48 6 > next: vs. Lahainaluna, Thursday, 5:30 pm, Iron Maehara 6. Mid-Pacific (3-1 ILH) 29 7 > next: vs. No. 2 Saint Louis, Tuesday, 3:30 pm 7. Aiea (5-1 OIA) 28 NR > next: vs. Waipahu, Saturday, 11 am 8. Kailua (4-1 OIA) 24 8 > next: vs. Kaiser, Wednesday, 3 pm 9. Maui (3-0 MIL) 15 NR > next: bye 10. Mililani (3-2 OIA) 13 4 > next: vs. Waipahu, Wednesday, 3 pm No longer in Top 10: Kamehameha-Maui (No. 9), Kaiser (No. 10). Also received votes: Kamehameha-Maui 8, Campbell 5, Kaiser 3, Hilo 2, KS-Hawaii 1, Maryknoll 1, Moanalua 1. Previous Story Cousins help Rainbows complete comeback in 10th against Aztecs Next Story Scoreboard – March 26, 2024