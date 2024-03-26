Baseball top 10: Kamehameha edges Saint Louis at No. 1

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Perhaps the schedule makers are diabolical. Read more

Kamehameha’s lead over Saint Louis has narrowed in the Star-Advertiser Baseball Top 10. Kamehameha gathered five first-place votes from the panel of coaches and media, while Saint Louis garnered three. The two powerhouse programs are the only ones still unbeaten in ILH play.

Though ILH Division I teams (and D-II Pac-Five) play a double round-robin regular season, Kamehameha and Saint Louis are not scheduled to meet until April 6. They meet again on April 18 in the regular-season finale.

Of course, there is no guarantee either team will still be undefeated by April 6.

Trailing Kamehameha (3-0) and Saint Louis (5-0) closely is ‘Iolani (4-1), which will host Kamehameha today.

This week, Aiea is in the rankings for the first time this season. Na Alii are 5-1 following key wins over Mililani, 12-2, and Leilehua, 9-0. The only blemish on Aiea’s slate is a 6-5, 10-inning loss to Campbell, the only team to score more than two runs on Na Alii in OIA play.

Maui also arrived at No. 9 in the poll. The Sabers swept all three games with Lahainaluna last week.

Parity in the OIA West is real. Mililani lost to Aiea, then Nanakuli, 4-3, and fell six spots to No. 10 in this week’s Top 10.

Star-Advertiser Baseball Top 10

Mar. 25, 2024

Rank School (1st) (Record) Pts LW

1. Kamehameha (5) (3-0 ILH) 77 1

> next: at No. 5 ‘Iolani, Tuesday, 3:30 pm

2. Saint Louis (3) (5-0 ILH) 75 2

> next: at No. 6 Mid-Pacific, Tuesday, 3:30 pm

3. Waiakea (4-0 BIIF) 57 3

> next: vs. Hilo, Wednesday, 6 pm, Wong Stadium

4. ‘Iolani (4-1 ILH) 53 5

> next: vs. No. 1 Kamehameha, Tuesday, 3:30 pm

5. Baldwin (3-0 MIL) 48 6

> next: vs. Lahainaluna, Thursday, 5:30 pm, Iron Maehara

6. Mid-Pacific (3-1 ILH) 29 7

> next: vs. No. 2 Saint Louis, Tuesday, 3:30 pm

7. Aiea (5-1 OIA) 28 NR

> next: vs. Waipahu, Saturday, 11 am

8. Kailua (4-1 OIA) 24 8

> next: vs. Kaiser, Wednesday, 3 pm

9. Maui (3-0 MIL) 15 NR

> next: bye

10. Mililani (3-2 OIA) 13 4

> next: vs. Waipahu, Wednesday, 3 pm

No longer in Top 10: Kamehameha-Maui (No. 9), Kaiser (No. 10).