Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – March 26, 2024

CALENDAR

TODAY

BASEBALL

ILH: Pac-Five vs. Punahou, 3 p.m. at Ala Wai Field; Damien vs. Maryknoll, 3:30 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park Field No. 1; Saint Louis at Mid-Pacific, 3:30 p.m.; Kamehameha at 'Iolani, 3:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

ILH: Varsity I, Maryknoll at Punahou; Mid-Pacific at Kamehameha. Games start at 4 p.m.

TENNIS

ILH boys: Mid-Pacific at Punahou II, 4:30 p.m.

WATER POLO

ILH girls: Varsity II, Kamehameha at 'Iolani, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

BASEBALL

OIA East: Roosevelt at Moanalua; Kaiser at Kailua; Castle vs. Kalani at Kahala Field. Games start at 3 p.m.

OIA West: Waipahu at Mililani; Leilehua at Campbell; Nanakuli at Pearl City. Games start at 3 p.m.

OIA Division II: Kaimuki at Waianae; Kapolei at Kahuku; Kalaheo at Radford; McKinley at Waialua. Games start at 3 p.m.

SOFTBALL

ILH: Varsity II, Kamehameha-Blue vs. Pac-Five, 3:30 p.m. at Sand Island Field; Kamehameha-White vs. Damien, 3:30 p.m. at Sand Island Field; Sacred Hearts at Punahou I-AA, 4 p.m.

TENNIS

OIA East: Moanalua at Castle; McKinley vs. Roosevelt at Stevenson Intermediate School courts; Farrington at Kalani; Kahuku at Kalaheo; Kailua at Kaiser. Matches start at 1 p.m.

OIA West: Mililani vs. Waianae at Boat Harbor courts; Kapolei at Waialua; Pearl City at Radford; Leilehua at Campbell; Aiea vs. Waipahu at Jarand M.Y. Iwase Tennis Complex at CORP. Matches start at 1 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH boys: Varsity I, Punahou at Kamehameha, 6 p.m.

OIA West: Waipahu at Aiea; Waialua at Waianae; Pearl City at Mililani; Campbell at Radford; Kapolei at Nanakuli. JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow.

WATER POLO

OIA girls: Kailua vs. Kapolei, 5 p.m.; Moanalua vs. Kalani, 6:05 p.m.; Team 1 (Campbell/Radford/Waialua/Waipahu) vs. Mililani, 7:10 p.m. Games at Patsy T. Mink Central Oahu Regional Park.

VOLLEYBALL

COLLEGE MEN

AVCA/NVA National Collegiate Poll

TP Rec. Prev.
1. Long Beach State (23) 460 18-1 1
2. UCLA 430 16-4 3
3. UC Irvine 405 15-6 4
4. Grand Canyon 392 20-2 5
5. Hawaii 383 18-4 2
6. Stanford 337 9-9 6
7. BYU 330 13-7 7
8. Pepperdine 284 16-7 8
9. Ohio State 263 16-7 10
11. Southern California 222 11-10 13
12. Ball State 208 17-8 12
13. Loyola Chicago 193 15-9 11
14. Lewis 155 14-11 14
15. Princeton 127 10-9 15
16. CSUN 115 10-11 18-T
17. UC San Diego 91 11-10 16
18. McKendree 67 14-8 18-T
19. George Mason 62 13-7 17
20. UC Santa Barbara 24 7-14 20

Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: Purdue Fort Wayne 14; Harvard 7; Saint Francis (Pa.) 5

2 teams mentioned on only one ballot for a total of 3 combined points.

BASEBALL

PACWEST

Monday

At La Mirada, Calif.

Biola 6 (15-14-1, 7-8 PacWest), Chaminade 2 (12-19, 5-11, PacWest)

WP–Gilbert Lopez, LP–Xavier Stoker

Leading hitters–BIO: Taylor Justus 2-2, 2B, HR, 2 RBI's. CHAM: Jake Harper 2-3, SH.

GOLF

OIA

Monday

At Oahu Country Club

Round 1

Boys

1. Nate Choi, Moanalua 72
2. Zach Johnson, Kalaheo 73
T3. Keola Silva, Kahuku 75
T3. James Fujita, Moanalua 75
T5. Cole Wolcott, Kalaheo 78
T5. Gabriele Torngren, Kaiser 78
T5. Gunnar Lee, Moanalua 78
8. Virgil Tan, Kalani 79
T9. Alex Lerner, Kalaheo 80
T9. Austin Koki, Moanalua 80
T9. Kayden Nishimura, Kaiser 80

Girls

1. Kira Uno, Roosevelt 70
2. Ava Cepeda, Kahuku 72
T3. Lia Choi, Moanalua 74
T3. Kady Matsumoto, Mililani 74
T5. Kailee Mckee, Kalani 75
T5. Mariko Yonemura, Mililani 75
T7. Kieran Florino, Mililani 78
T7. Mia Cepeda, Kahuku 78
T9. Paige Sur, Moanalua 81
T9. Rylee Hara-Shimabuku, KALN 81

SOFTBALL

ILH

VARSITY I

Monday

At Ala Wai Field

Punahou 23, 'Iolani 15

W–Paige Brunn

Leading hitters–PUN: Taryn Ho 4-4, 6 RBI's, HR, 2B, SF; Lexi Hinahara 4-5, 6 RBI's, 2B, HR; Tasi Taufahema 4-5, 2 RBI's, 2B; Sydney Capello 3-6, 1 RBI, 3B; Kahiau Aina 2-5, 1 RBI, 2B, SB; Shayla Yamashita 2-5, 1 RBI, 2B; Fa'atamali'i Brown 2-4, 4 RBI's, 2B, HR. IOL: Hunter Salausa-Galletes 2-4, 4 RBI's, HR; Lexi Hiraoka 3-5, 2 RBI's, 3B; Baileigh Aldosa-Kalaola 2-3, 1 RBI; Sophia Griffin 2-4, 1 RBI, 2B.