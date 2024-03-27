Two charged in connection with kidnapping, robbery in Hilo parking lot

The Hawaii County Prosecutor’s Office announced today that a 32-year-old Pahoa man and a 30-year-old Hilo woman were charged in connection with a kidnapping and robbery that took place Sunday in the parking lot of Joanne’s Lounge in Hilo.

Nathan Pedro and Jackie Carter made their initial appearances in Hilo District Court today.

Pedro was charged with a total of 24 offenses including, kidnapping, second-degree robbery, first-degree terroristic threatening, second-degree assault, second-degree theft, unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle, criminal property damage, and numerous drug charges including the attempted distribution of methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine.

Carter was charged with kidnapping, second-degree robbery and second-degree theft.

Pedro’s bail was set at $1,165,000 and Carter’s bail was set at $110,000.

Kidnapping, first-degree promoting a dangerous drug, attempted first-degree promoting a dangerous drug are Class A felonies, which carry a maximum sentence of 20 years.