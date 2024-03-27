comscore Two charged in connection with kidnapping, robbery in Hilo parking lot | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Two charged in connection with kidnapping, robbery in Hilo parking lot

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now
  • COURTESY HAWAII COUNTY PROSECUTOR’S OFFICE Nathan Pedro and Jackie Carter

    COURTESY HAWAII COUNTY PROSECUTOR’S OFFICE

    Nathan Pedro and Jackie Carter

The Hawaii County Prosecutor’s Office announced today that a 32-year-old Pahoa man and a 30-year-old Hilo woman were charged in connection with a kidnapping and robbery that took place Sunday in the parking lot of Joanne’s Lounge in Hilo.

Nathan Pedro and Jackie Carter made their initial appearances in Hilo District Court today.

Pedro was charged with a total of 24 offenses including, kidnapping, second-degree robbery, first-degree terroristic threatening, second-degree assault, second-degree theft, unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle, criminal property damage, and numerous drug charges including the attempted distribution of methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine.

Carter was charged with kidnapping, second-degree robbery and second-degree theft.

Pedro’s bail was set at $1,165,000 and Carter’s bail was set at $110,000.

Kidnapping, first-degree promoting a dangerous drug, attempted first-degree promoting a dangerous drug are Class A felonies, which carry a maximum sentence of 20 years.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Airstrip is being built on Yemeni island with ‘I LOVE UAE’ next to it

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up