Letter: Cramming in more units bad for neighborhoods

Wait, what? The same people who were enraged that homeowners were using the variants of Airbnb to “ruin” the quality of residential areas of Honolulu with transients cluttering the streets and stressing the infrastructure — never mind noise, parking stress, and trash — are now saying those same beloved areas should be crammed with more structures and more permanent residents? More commuter traffic, which the transient vacationers did not increase, more pressure on sewer, water and power — the whole panoply of support that greater population density demands.

Affordable housing? Sure. The real estate and building interests are on board, but this one doesn’t pain the hotel lobby so it looks much better than Vrbo permission did.

Sorry, I am a bit cynical about how things really get done in Hawaii. Perhaps the real state song should be that cheerful ditty with the refrain: “See paradise? Put up a parking lot.”

Carla Helfferich

Hawaii Kai

