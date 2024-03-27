comscore Letter: Cramming in more units bad for neighborhoods | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Cramming in more units bad for neighborhoods

Wait, what? The same people who were enraged that homeowners were using the variants of Airbnb to “ruin” the quality of residential areas of Honolulu with transients cluttering the streets and stressing the infrastructure — never mind noise, parking stress, and trash — are now saying those same beloved areas should be crammed with more structures and more permanent residents? Read more

Letter: Biden should do more to ease suffering in Gaza

