Letter: Hawaii needs new tricks to attract Japan tourists

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA/CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Japanese tourists stroll through Waikiki in June 2023.

    Japanese tourists stroll through Waikiki in June 2023.

I keep reading that we need to entice more Japanese tourists to Hawaii. We keep sending delegation after delegation to Japan seeking answers. If we want more Japanese tourists to come here, we need to reinvent ourselves. Read more

