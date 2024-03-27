Letter: Hawaii needs new tricks to attract Japan tourists

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I keep reading that we need to entice more Japanese tourists to Hawaii. We keep sending delegation after delegation to Japan seeking answers. If we want more Japanese tourists to come here, we need to reinvent ourselves.

People from Japan go to Las Vegas for the entertainment, gambling and cannabis. And people from Hawaii visit Las Vegas for the entertainment, gambling and cannabis.

Hawaii should either change or find a new economic engine.

Chuck Cohen

Kalama Valley

