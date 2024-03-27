Letter: Mexico’s lack of help on cartels shows it’s no ally

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Mexican president came out publicly and said he would not fight the drug cartels on behalf of the U.S. — basically conceding that drugs moving from Mexico to the U.S. are a U.S. problem. This arrogant position is directly related to the hordes of immigrants attacking our southern border without any action from Mexico. Mexico is a failed nation that should no longer be considered an ally. Mexico must be held accountable.

The U.S. must sanction Mexico, close the southern border to all traffic and trade, place tariffs on products coming from Mexico and stop all foreign aid to it. They refuse to help us, the U.S. must take action accordingly.

James Roller

Mililani

