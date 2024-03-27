Letter: Short-term rental bill would hurt in long run

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

As a resident of the Big Island, I am deeply concerned about the potential impact of Senate Bill 2919 regarding the regulation of short-term rentals. This bill poses a significant threat to the livelihoods of more than 7,000 families like mine who depend on the vacation rental industry for their income.

The heavy regulations and potential phaseout of nonconforming use certificates will result in financial hardship for many local families. Furthermore, the proposed fines and state-operated database are disproportionate and burdensome. It is crucial to oppose this bill to protect the economic rights of property owners and the well-being of families like mine who rely on the vacation rental industry to pay for our housing.

“Preserving neighborhood character” is not a strong enough justification to destroy the livelihoods of thousands of families.

Joshua Montgomery

Holualoa, Hawaii island

