Letter: Think about workers; ditch Salary Commission

I agree with previous letters suggesting doing away with the Salary Commission. The commissioners appear to be taking care of the people who appointed them, and members seem to be out of touch with the realities of life. They focus only on the salaries of corporate executives and don't consider the economic climate and health of the city.

The commission expects the public to accept another raise for City Council members after they just received a 64% raise a short time ago. How out of touch is this?

The salary increases of city executives and the City Council should be tied to the average raises experienced by island workers. The up-and-down lifting of most organizations is done by the workers and mid-level managers. The increase in salaries of city executives should be tied to increases in the pay of working-level folks.

Clyde Kamimoto
Aiea