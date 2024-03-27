comscore Editorial: Too high a price to pay for HPD misdeeds | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Too high a price to pay for HPD misdeeds

  • Today
  • Updated 7:34 p.m.

The enormous legal settlement reached with the driver of a car that crashed during a Honolulu Police Department pursuit is one of the largest the city has paid out in a police case. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Downtown refresh is healthy change

Scroll Up