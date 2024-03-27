On the Move: Chuck Garrett

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Coldwell Banker Island Properties has named Chuck Garrett managing broker and general manager for its Oahu operations. Garrett brings more than 30 years of experience in real estate sales, management, relocation and technology with designations including Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist and Certified Residential Specialist as well as experience serving as president of numerous boards, including the Hawaii Real Estate Business Institute and Relocation Directors Council.

