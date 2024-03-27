comscore On the Move: Chuck Garrett | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
On the Move: Chuck Garrett

  • Chuck Garrett

    Chuck Garrett

Coldwell Banker Island Properties has named Chuck Garrett managing broker and general manager for its Oahu operations. Read more

