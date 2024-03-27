Hawaii News On the Move: Chuck Garrett Today Updated 12:04 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Chuck Garrett Coldwell Banker Island Properties has named Chuck Garrett managing broker and general manager for its Oahu operations. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Coldwell Banker Island Properties has named Chuck Garrett managing broker and general manager for its Oahu operations. Garrett brings more than 30 years of experience in real estate sales, management, relocation and technology with designations including Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist and Certified Residential Specialist as well as experience serving as president of numerous boards, including the Hawaii Real Estate Business Institute and Relocation Directors Council. ——— Send items to citydesk@staradvertiser.com. Previous Story City to pay $12.5M to Makaha crash driver Next Story ‘Tech Days’ aims to link students, job-seekers with companies