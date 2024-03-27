comscore Tech View: Is geothermal key to our fossil-free energy future? | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Tech View: Is geothermal key to our fossil-free energy future?

  • By Rob Kay
  • Today
  • Updated 1:43 a.m.
  • UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII This drilling site is at a water well in Palawai Basin, Lanai.

    This drilling site is at a water well in Palawai Basin, Lanai.

  • COURTESY PHOTO <strong>Nicole Lautze: </strong> <em>She directs the Hawai‘i Groundwater and Geothermal Resources Center at the University of Hawaii at Manoa </em>

    Nicole Lautze:

    She directs the Hawai‘i Groundwater and Geothermal Resources Center at the University of Hawaii at Manoa

The shift toward renewable energy in Hawaii captures headlines on a nearly daily basis. The goal of the state’s Hawai‘i Clean Energy Initiative is to achieve 100% clean energy by 2045. Read more

