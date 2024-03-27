Rainbows excelling with a singular focus

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

When it comes to the Hawaii baseball team’s early success, there are no two ways about it.

There are seven Rainbow Warriors with experience as two-way players, notably Itsuki Takemoto and Ben Zeigler-Namoa. But entering Thursday’s opener of a three-game series against UC Irvine, no ’Bow has played both the field and pitched this season.

Instead, coach Rich Hill has encouraged his players to focus on one craft, at least through a 15-7 start to this season. It is in contrast to when Hill coached for a combined 34 years at California Lutheran, San Francisco and San Diego.

At those three private schools, according to Hill, he learned to employ two-way players “to make your scholarship dollar really go far. Man, I’ve had some great two-way guys over the years. Phenomenal. More guys can really do it if we allow them to.”

But the situation is different with the ’Bows’ 40-player roster.

“I think being here, at a state school,” said Hill, in his third season with the ’Bows, “it’s just kind of lent itself to guys sticking with either a position player or pitching only.”

Takemoto, who grew up in Japan, was a highly regarded two-way player when he committed to UH last year. To improve his English comprehension, Takemoto attended classes during the 2023 spring semester but did not play for the ’Bows. For this season, it was decided Takemoto, who wears No. 17 (the same as Shohei Ohtani), would be used only as a pitcher. Takemoto is 1-1 with a 2.55 ERA and 0.85 WHIP. He averages 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.

Zeigler-Namoa made six pitching appearances, including three as a starter, in 2023. But after displaying production as a first baseman and outfielder, Zeigler-Namoa received fewer pitching opportunities. His last mound appearance was on May 3, 2023. After excelling as a hitter in summer ball, his days as a two-way player were over.

“I just wanted to focus on the hitting aspect of it,” Zeigler-Namoa said of this season’s approach. “I think that’s how I can contribute the most and I can give more of my energy to not just my play but to my guys, because they deserve that.”

Zeigler-Namoa is hitting .247. But he has drawn a team-high 23 walks, batted .471 leading off an inning and .444 with the bases loaded, and committed only one error in 120 chances.

Tai Atkins, who was this newspaper’s Player of the Year as a Kamehameha-Hawaii senior in 2019, was expected to hit and pitch for the ’Bows. He had one plate appearance as a freshman but none after that as he blossomed as a reliever.

After a standout sophomore season in 2022, he struggled last year. But this year, he did not allow a run or hit in one-inning appearances against Ole Miss, Hawaii Hilo and Holy Cross. Thanks to Hill’s deep-breathing class, Atkins also has set the tone by blowing a conch shell for 30 seconds without a pause as the ’Bows run onto the field to start home games.

Nainoa Cardinez, a Kapaa High graduate, was a catcher and designated hitter in 66 games during his first three UH seasons. Last summer, Cardinez was a catcher with the Green Bay Rockers of the Northwoods League. On what was promoted as “Hawaiian Night,” Cardinez was asked to pitch the final inning. After twice touching 92 mph, Cardinez decided to ask Hill if he could get an opportunity to pitch for the ’Bows this season.

Cardinez has three starts in what were billed as “staff games” in which multiple pitchers were used. Cardinez is 1-0 with a 2.57 ERA.