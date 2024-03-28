Letter: Officials’ pay should be based on public wages

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Why do we need a Salary Commission that doesn’t listen or do what the majority of the people want? Salaries for government officials should be based on what the majority of the people are receiving. Read more

Why do we need a Salary Commission that doesn’t listen or do what the majority of the people want? Salaries for government officials should be based on what the majority of the people are receiving.

If the people receive a 3% or 5% raise, that should be what officials make, not 60% increases. They also need to take into consideration the many people who are on fixed incomes.

Social Security may only give out 1% to 3% cost-of-living adjustments, or none at all.

People are having a tough time making ends meet. Our government leaders need to feel the pain; getting a wage increase is unfair to the rest of the people just trying to survive in Hawaii.

Ernie Itoga

Waialae

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter