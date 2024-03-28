Editorial | Letters Letter: Officials’ pay should be based on public wages Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Why do we need a Salary Commission that doesn’t listen or do what the majority of the people want? Salaries for government officials should be based on what the majority of the people are receiving. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Why do we need a Salary Commission that doesn’t listen or do what the majority of the people want? Salaries for government officials should be based on what the majority of the people are receiving. If the people receive a 3% or 5% raise, that should be what officials make, not 60% increases. They also need to take into consideration the many people who are on fixed incomes. Social Security may only give out 1% to 3% cost-of-living adjustments, or none at all. People are having a tough time making ends meet. Our government leaders need to feel the pain; getting a wage increase is unfair to the rest of the people just trying to survive in Hawaii. Ernie Itoga Waialae EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Off the news: Enjoy hula, but don’t spread ohia death