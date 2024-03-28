comscore Letter: YMCA open and serving 100,000-plus annually | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: YMCA open and serving 100,000-plus annually

  The Central YMCA is seen on Atkinson Drive in Honolulu. YMCA CEO Greg Waibel says sections of the branch are closed for repairs.

    The Central YMCA is seen on Atkinson Drive in Honolulu. YMCA CEO Greg Waibel says sections of the branch are closed for repairs.

Correcting the inaccuracies in Tuesday’s letter, the Atkinson YMCA mentioned is, in fact, the Central YMCA, and it has not been closed. Read more

