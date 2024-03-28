Letter: YMCA open and serving 100,000-plus annually

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Correcting the inaccuracies in Tuesday’s letter, the Atkinson YMCA mentioned is, in fact, the Central YMCA, and it has not been closed.

While the fitness area, pool and gym were closed due to repairs, the Central YMCA has continued to serve the community by providing short-term, affordable accommodations to visitors and residents, and long-term housing for those in need.

Across our network, we operate 10 YMCA locations that include health, fitness, aquatics and youth, adult, family and senior programs. In addition, we operate programs at a total of 105 locations. Through these programs, which include at-risk teens, youth mental health and childcare services, the YMCA of Honolulu positively impacts the lives of more than 100,000 children and adults each year.

Our YMCA doors remain wide open, ready to welcome and support our community members in achieving their fullest potential. Where we deliver our programs will always evolve based on community needs.

Greg Waibel

YMCA of Honolulu CEO

Punchbowl

