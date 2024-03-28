comscore Editorial: Speed camera bill solid compromise | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Speed camera bill solid compromise

  • Today
  • Updated 6:38 p.m.

Hawaii’s road regulations have been frustratingly slow to evolve, much to the detriment of public safety. Read more

Off the news: Enjoy hula, but don’t spread ohia death

