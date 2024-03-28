comscore EPA’s integrity is questioned for withholding Red Hill tests | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
EPA’s integrity is questioned for withholding Red Hill tests

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:50 p.m.

In early March the Navy notified the Environmental Protection Agency that it had detected “unvalidated test results” finding high levels of total petroleum |hydrocarbons, or TPH, in water samples taken from an on-base school and a home in the Aliamanu Military Reservation — both of which had their water systems flushed. Read more

