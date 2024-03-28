Kokua Line: Will IRS extend income-tax deadline for wildfire victims?

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Question: Will the IRS extend the income tax-filing deadline for Maui fire victims?

Answer: Yes, as well as for those on the Big Island who were affected by the wildfire disaster nearly eight months ago. The Internal Revenue Service announced Wednesday that it has “further postponed until Aug. 7, 2024, various tax-filing and tax-payment deadlines for individuals and businesses affected by the Aug. 8, 2023, wildfires in Hawaii.”

The previous federal tax relief, announced shortly after the fires, mainly lasted through Feb. 15, which did not cover federal income-tax filings for tax year 2023.

In general, the new extension “means that affected individuals, businesses and tax-­exempt organizations will now have until Aug. 7, 2024, to file their 2023 returns and pay any taxes due,” the IRS said in a news release.

It said the new deadline applies to:

>> “Individual income tax returns and payments normally due on April 15, 2024.”

>> “2023 contributions to IRAs and health savings accounts for eligible taxpayers.”

>> “Quarterly estimated income tax payments normally due on Sept. 15, 2023, and Jan. 16, April 15 and June 17, 2024.”

>> “Quarterly payroll and excise tax returns normally due on Oct. 31, 2023, and Jan. 31, April 30 and July 31, 2024.”

>> “Calendar-year partnership and S corporation returns normally due on March 15, 2024.”

>> “Calendar-year corporation and fiduciary returns and payments normally due on April 15, 2024.”

>> “Calendar-year tax-exempt organization returns normally due on May 15, 2024.”

The news release said this tax relief is available to individuals and households that live in or have a business in Maui or Hawaii counties, as designated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s disaster declaration, fema.gov/disaster/4724.

“The IRS automatically provides filing and penalty relief to any taxpayer with an IRS address of record located in the disaster area. These taxpayers do not need to contact the agency to get this relief,” it said.

For more information, see 808ne.ws/3TzX8uG, or go to irs.gov and search for information about the Hawaii wildfires.

Q: Are all the mayor’s town halls on Thursdays?

A: Yes. The second in a series of 11 community meetings is scheduled for this evening at 6:30 p.m. in the cafeteria at Kailua Intermediate School, 145 S. Kai­nalu Dr. It’s meant for Kailua, Kaneohe and Waimanalo residents.

For the full schedule of upcoming town hall sessions, go to www8.honolulu.gov/mayor.

Q: Is the billboard bill still alive?

A: SB3197 SD1 appears to have stalled in the state Senate, where it was deferred Feb. 27 by the Committee on Commerce and Consumer Protection, according to the Hawaii Legislature website, www.capitol.hawaii.gov. Public testimony was overwhelmingly against this measure, which would exempt Aloha stadium and the convention center from Hawaii’s long-standing billboard ban, which was enacted to deter visual blight in a state renowned for its scenic natural beauty.

Q: I just moved. How do I find out who my City Council member is now?

A: There’s a map of Honolulu City Council districts at honolulucitycouncil.org. Use the “Find My Council­member” tool.

Q: Is it already late to renew my passport for summer travel?

A: No, although processing times do tend to worsen this time of year, as demand rises. For now, routine processing is taking six to eight weeks and expedited processing is taking two to three weeks, according to the U.S. State Department. Find instructions for renewals at travel.state.gov.

Mahalo

Mahalo plenty to Tyler for informing me that my car had a flat and for quickly putting on my spare tire! He saw me in the Nuuanu YMCA parking lot as he was walking to his workout. What a blessing and a savior! May you be blessed many times over for your kindness! — Grateful kupuna in blue Honda Accord

