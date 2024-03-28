Hawaii News On the Move: First Hawaiian Bank Today Updated 12:04 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Jerelyn A. SullivanJonathan C. LucinaBenjamin J. SchusterBen KashiwabaraMartha A. Lee First Hawaiian Bank has announced the following promotions. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. First Hawaiian Bank has announced the following promotions: >> Ben Kashiwabara to senior vice president and manager of the commercial income property department of the bank’s commercial banking group. Kashiwabara has 36 years’ experience in commercial real estate lending. >> Martha A. Lee to senior vice president and region leader of the bank’s private banking division. Lee has 40 years’ experience in the banking industry. >> Benjamin J. Schuster to senior vice president, engineering technologies, of the bank’s enterprise technology management group. Schuster has 13 years’ experience in finance and technology. >> Jonathan C. Lucina to senior vice president and consumer product operations manager of the bank’s consumer products division. Lucina has 20 years’ experience in card operations and system implementations. >> Jerelyn A. Sullivan to senior vice president and investment officer of the bank’s institutional advisory services division. Sullivan has more than 30 years’ experience in the financial services industry. ——— Send items to citydesk@staradvertiser.com. Previous Story No need for ban on short-term rentals in West Maui, Green says