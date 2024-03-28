On the Move: First Hawaiian Bank

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

First Hawaiian Bank has announced the following promotions:

>> Ben Kashiwabara to senior vice president and manager of the commercial income property department of the bank’s commercial banking group. Ka­shiwabara has 36 years’ experience in commercial real estate lending.

>> Martha A. Lee to senior vice president and region leader of the bank’s private banking division. Lee has 40 years’ experience in the banking industry.

>> Benjamin J. Schuster to senior vice president, engineering technologies, of the bank’s enterprise technology management group. Schuster has 13 years’ experience in finance and technology.

>> Jonathan C. Lucina to senior vice president and consumer product operations manager of the bank’s consumer products division. Lucina has 20 years’ experience in card operations and system implementations.

>> Jerelyn A. Sullivan to senior vice president and investment officer of the bank’s institutional advisory services division. Sullivan has more than 30 years’ experience in the financial serv­ices industry.

