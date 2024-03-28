comscore State Digital Equity Plan approved | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

State Digital Equity Plan approved

  • By Victoria Budiono vbudiono@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:54 p.m.

The Department of Commerce National Telecommunications and Information Administration accepted Hawaii’s 293-page Digital Equity Plan on Tuesday after it underwent federal review. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: First Hawaiian Bank

Scroll Up