comscore Sakura Johnson surfs into Round of 16 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Sakura Johnson surfs into Round of 16

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:08 a.m.

Hawaii’s Bettylou Sakura Johnson won her opening three-person heat on Wednesday to advance to the Round of 16 at the Rip Curl Pro Bells Beach in Bells Beach, Victoria, Australia. Read more

Rainbows excelling with a singular focus
Television and radio – March 28, 2024

