Sakura Johnson surfs into Round of 16

Hawaii’s Bettylou Sakura Johnson won her opening three-person heat on Wednesday to advance to the Round of 16 at the Rip Curl Pro Bells Beach in Bells Beach, Victoria, Australia.

Sakura Johnson posted a 10.67 to beat California’s Lakey Peterson and Australia’s India Robinson.

Local surfer Gabriela Bryan also advanced by placing second in her heat with a 12.43.

On the men’s side, Hawaii’s Barron Mamiya (7.74), John John Florence (10.84), Ian Gentil (12.06) and Imaikalani deVault (11.23) all placed second in the first round to advance to the Round of 32.

The only Hawaii surfer to complete his heat in the Round of 32 was deVault, who lost to Austalia’s Ryan Callinan 14.50 to 7.13. Mamiya will face Florida’s Kelly Slater, Florence will go up against California’s Kade Matson and Gentil will compete against Brazil’s Yago Dora.

Hawaii’s Seth Moniz and Eli Hanneman were eliminated after finishing third in the opening round and third in the elimination bracket.

Chaminade, UH Hilo hoops make the grade

Chaminade and Hawaii Hilo each placed six players — three men and three women — on the College Sports Communicators Division II Basketball Academic All-District Team, released Wednesday.

To be considered for the honor, student-athletes must have a minimum cumulative grade-point average of 3.50 and participate in at least 90 percent or start in at least 66 percent of their team’s total games for the season.

The Silversword men who made it were Isaac Amaral- Artharee, Scott Ator and Brycen Shackelford, while Sameera Elmasri, Ashley Holen and Emma Morris were honored from the women’s team.

The Vulcan men who earned the distinction were Jake Kosakowski, Zoar Nedd and Cameron Wall, while the women’s team was represented by Kaile Cruz, Melanie Hiu and Erica Ingram.

UH’s Knezkova claims weekly honor again

Hawaii freshman Nelly Knezkova on Wednesday was named the repeat winner of the Big West Women’s Tennis Player of the Week award.

Knezkova, of Prague, beat No. 38-ranked Hannah Viller- Moeller of California 6-2, 6-4, and San Jose State’s Carolina Millan 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 at No. 1 singles.

Knezkova also lost to No. 28 Emma Charney of USC 6-4, 6-2.