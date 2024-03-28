Punahou boys volleyball elevates past Kamehameha

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Kamehameha pulled out all the stops, but Punahou elevated to another level on Wednesday night for a 25-20, 22-25, 25-21, 25-23 win at Kekuhaupio Gymnasium.

Sophomore Nalu Akana’s versatility was on display again. The 6-1 setter finished with 32 assists while Elijah Smith dished 35 assists. Akana’s power on 13 kills often electrified Buffanblu fans. He also had two aces. Prior to this season, Akana had never been in a hitting role, according to Punahou coach Rick Tune.

“I guess I’m natural,” Akana said. “I’m having a lot of fun, tons of fun. Choke fun. We can get better. We’ll work on it at practice. (Smith) is my cousin on my mom’s side.

Senior Evan Porter led Punahou (5-0) with 17 kills. After a long basketball season, the high-leaping 6-foot outside hitter never took a break, stepping right into volleyball mode. In the second set, he had an unusually high six hitting errors with three kills. In the other three sets, he had 14 kills without a miscue.

“We talk a lot about overcoming adversity and how important that is as a player and as a team; Our team, especially through our relationships with each other, we’re able to bounce back,” Porter said. “I showed that tonight, but so did the rest of the team after that second set. That’s what’s so great about this team. We’re so spread out, you never know what’s coming as a defense. No matter what you think, we have another option that’s just as good.”

Buffanblu middle Adam Haidar pierced Kamehameha’s defense with 12 kills while outside hitter Brody Badham and middle James Taras added 10 kills apiece. Afatia Thompson chipped in nine kills from the right side.

When Kamehameha’s 6-foot-8 junior, Kainoa Wade, switched over to Porter’s side of the court, it was a matter of time before Punahou adjusted.

“This is a consummate team. You saw some guys step up when their number was called, but if a team chooses to take those guys away, we go somewhere else and different guys step up,” Tune said. “We definitely can get better, especially on defense. We made a lot of hustle plays and rat-a-tat plays that I see in the gym. We can get better.”

Punahou’s balance, power and precision were too much even on a night when Wade amassed 34 kills, He had just two hitting errors in 65 swings for a .492 hitting percentage.

“We battled. We kept it together through ups and downs,” Wade said. “We played a really good second set. Third set was a little rough, but we battled back.”

Harryzen Soares tallied six kills and setter Brayden Van Kuren dished 45 assists for Kamehameha (3-2).

The visitors trailed early, 3-1, but went on a 10-2 run to take command of the opening set. Akana had both of his aces as Punahou took a 1-0 lead in the match.

Kamehameha bounced back in the second game behind 10 kills by Wade and four kills from Soares. The Buffanblu had eight total hitting errors in that set as the Warriors tied the match.

Porter’s kill on an overpass gave Punahou a 7-6 lead in the third set. Kamehameha never regained the lead. The Warriors got within 22-20 when Wade’s roll shot nearly touched the floor. Buffanblu libero Matthew Chun came up with a pancake dig, and Porter put down another kill to stretch their lead to three points.

Just about every time Kamehameha was on the verge of taking control, the Buffanblu dug deep and made clutch plays.

Trailing by a close margin in most of game four, the Warriors tied it at 21 on a kill by Wade on a set by Soares. Wade came up with another kill to tie it at 22. Badham then sent one down as Punahou regained the lead, and after tip kill by Porter, it was 24-22.

Another kill by Wade kept Kamehameha alive, but Akana fed Taras for an uncontested kill to end the match.

“Shout out to everybody that came from Punahou,” Akana said. “Love you guys.”

Kamehameha plays at Mid-Pacific on Tuesday.

Punahou begins play in its annual Clash of the Titans on Friday.