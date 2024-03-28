Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – March 28, 2024 Today Updated 11:25 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. CALENDAR TODAY BASEBALL Big West: UC Irvine vs. Hawaii, 6:35 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium. ILH: Mid-Pacific vs. Kamehameha, 3:30 p.m. at Ala Wai Field. JUDO ILH: Round Robin Tournament No. 3, 5:30 p.m. at Mid-Pacific. SOFTBALL ILH: Varsity I, Maryknoll vs. ‘Iolani at Ala Wai Field; Punahou at Kamehameha. Games start at 4 p.m. OIA East: Castle vs. Kalani at Kilauea District Park field; Roosevelt at Kaiser; Kahuku at Kaimuki. Games start at 3 p.m. OIA West: Kapolei at Campbell; Mililani vs. Leilehua at Kaala Elementary field; Waianae at Pearl City. Games start at 3 p.m. OIA Division II: Waialua at Radford; Aiea vs. Farrington at Lanakila District Park field; Kalaheo at Kailua; Waipahu at McKinley. Games start at 3 p.m. TENNIS Big West men: UC Santa Barbara vs. Hawaii, 1 p.m. at UH Tennis Courts. ILH boys: Hawaii Baptist at Kamehameha, 4 p.m.; Maryknoll at Mid-Pacific, 4:15 p.m.; Punahou II at ‘Iolani, 4:30 p.m. TRACK AND FIELD ILH: Meet No. 2, field events at 1 p.m.; running events at 2 p.m. at Punahou. VOLLEYBALL ILH boys: Varsity II, Hawaii Baptist I-AA at Punahou I-AA, 6 p.m.; Damien vs. University, 6 p.m. at Sacred Hearts; Kamehameha I-AA at Hanalani, 6 p.m.; Le Jardin at Maryknoll, 6 p.m. Varsity III, Island Pacific at Hawaiian Mission, 6:15 p.m. OIA East boys: Farrington at Moanalua; Kalaheo at Kalani; Kaimuki at Kahuku; Castle at Kaiser; Anuenue at McKinley; Roosevelt at Kailua. JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow. WATER POLO ILH girls: Varsity I, ‘Iolani at Punahou, 6 p.m. Varsity II, Mid-Pacific at Punahou, 5 p.m.; Le Jardin at Kamehameha, 6 p.m. FRIDAY BASEBALL Big West: UC Irvine vs. Hawaii, 6:35 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium. OIA Division II: Radford at Kahuku, 3 p.m. SOFTBALL PacWest: doubleheader, Academy of Art vs. Hawaii Hilo, noon and 2 p.m. at Vulcan Softball Field. TRACK AND FIELD OIA: Moanalua Invitational, 2 p.m. at Moanalua. VOLLEYBALL Big West men: UC Santa Barbara vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. High school boys: Clash of the Titans, Santa Barbara vs. Mililani, 10 a.m.; Carlsbad vs. Moanalua, 10 a.m.; Punahou vs. Kamehameha-Hawaii, noon; Huntington Beach vs. Punahou I-AA, noon; Kamehameha-Hawaii vs. Moanalua, 5 p.m.; Punahou I-AA vs. Mililani, 5 p.m.; Huntington Beach vs. Santa Barbara, 7 p.m.; Punahou vs. Carlsbad, 7 p.m. Matches at Punahou. WATER POLO Big West women: UC San Diego vs. Hawaii, 6 p.m. at Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Complex. BASEBALL PacWest At San Diego Wednesday Point Loma 8, Chaminade 4 Chaminade leading hitters: Evon Williams 3-4, 2 RBIs; Casey Kudell 2b. Point Loma 20, Chaminade 6, 7 inn. Chaminade leading hitters: Casey Kudell 2-3, 2b, 2 RBIs; Ryan Ruch HR, 3 RBIs. OIA East Wednesday At Moanalua Roosevelt 6, Moanalua 2 W—Xavier Pressley. Leading hitters—Roos: Dominic Teixeira 2b, 2 RBIs; Toku Wada-Goode 2-3; Mackenzie Doi 2-2; Bryson Rubio 2-3, 2 runs. Moan: Tanner Pangan 2-2, 2b; Dawson Sugawa 2b. At Kailua Kailua 10, Kaiser 7 W—Ka‘alekahi Kuhaulua. Leading hitters—Kail: Zayne Hookala 2-5, HR, 3 RBIs; Kuhaulua 2-3, 2 2bs; Masao Minami 2-3; Kalama Carreira 2-4. Kais: Jayden Iwanaka 2 RBIs. Note: The Surfriders won on Zayne Hookala’s three-run homer to right field with one out, which capped a seven-run bottom of the seventh inning. At Kahala Field Kalani 3, Castle 0 W—Vaughn Simon. S—Colby Taniguchi. Leading hitters—Kaln: Kupono Akaka 2b; Wyatt Ishii 2b. Note: Simon and Taniguchi combined on a one-hitter. OIA West Wednesday At Mililani Mililani 3, Waipahu 1 W—Kingston Flores. S—Evan Komatsu. Leading hitters—none. At Campbell Campbell 3, Leilehua 1 W—Hunter Lindsey (one-hitter, five strikeouts). Leading hitters—Camp: Kanye Carlos 3-4; Shaven Sarono 2-4; Bubu Sarono 2-2, 2b; Nagum Lanzon 2-3. At Pearl City Pearl City 8, Nanakuli 5, 11 inn. W—Jase Lorezno. Leading hitters—PC: Ethan Higashionna 2-6, 2b, 2 runs; Jace Noda 2 runs; Devin Fujino 2-5, 2b, 2 RBIs; Noah Bernal 2 RBIs; Kenta Kawasaki 2-6, 2 RBIs. Nan: Jordan Kay 2-5, 2b; Damian Griffin 2-4; Chavez Kanakaole 2-5 3b; Ezara Kanakaole 2b; Melo 2b. OIA Division II Wednesday At Waianae Waianae 13, Kaimuki 0, 5 inn. W—Rico Duropan. Leading hitters—Wain: Kyson Rosa 2 runs; Keoni Smith 2-2, 3b; Rico Gazelle 2-2; Duropan 2 RBIs; Kai Keesee 2 RBIs; Kona Maxwell 2-3; Samstyn Quel 2 runs. Kaim: Blaze Carlson 2-2, 2b. At Kahuku Kapolei 12, Kahuku 4 W—Brock Pamatigan. Leading hitters—Kap: Colt Fujii 3-4, 3b, 4 runs; Liatama Amisone 2-4, 2b, 4 RBIs; Jonah Fuentes 3-4, 3b; Jarin Ranada 2 runs. Kah: Diezel Kamoku 2-4, 2b; Malakai Vendiola 2-3; Kaulana Judd-Au 2 runs. At Radford Radford 7, Kalaheo 6 W—Jacob Barner. Leading hitters—Rad: Vivii Tauanuu 2-4; Mataio Tauanuu 4-4, 3b, 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Xavi De Alba 2-4; Bryson Ecker 2b; Barner 2b. Kalh: Donovan Vealey 2 runs; Lucas O’Brien 2-2; Benjamin Taylor 3b. Note: Mataio Tauanuu scored the winning run on a wild pitch with one out to cap the Rams’ three-run rally in the bottom of the seventh inning. At Waialua Waialua 12, McKinley 1, 5 inn. W—Davin Alameida (one-hitter, 11 strikeouts). Leading hitters—Wail: Ian Dobecki 2-2, 3b, 4 runs; Kaipo Albeso-Notebo 3-3, 2b, 3 runs, 3 RBIs; Almeida 2-4, 3b; Cole Tucker 2-2, HR, 4 RBIs; Jason Tan 2-3; Elden Myers 2b. VOLLEYBALL ILH Wednesday Boys Varsity I Punahou def. Kamehameha 25-20, 22-25, 25-21, 25-23 Boys JVI Punahou-Blue def. Kamehameha-White 25-22, 25-18 Kamehameha-Blue def. Mid-Pacific 25-18, 25-16 Hawaii Baptist def. Saint Louis 25-21, 18-25, 25-12 ‘Iolani-Black def. ‘Iolani-Red 25-20, 22-25, 25-22 Monday Boys Varsity II University def. Kamehameha I-AA 25-15, 25-16, 25-15 OIA West Wednesday Boys Varsity Mililani def. Pearl City 25-22, 25-13, 25-14 Waialua def. Waianae 25-22, 25-21, 25-14 Boys JV Mililani def. Pearl City 21-14, 21-18 Waianae def. Waialua 21-20, 21-9 SOFTBALL PacWest At Irvine, Calif. Wednesday Chaminade 4, Concordia Irvine 3 W—Jaeda Kumaewa-Cabunoc. Chaminade leading hitters: Taryn Fujioka 2-4, 2 2bs, 3 RBIs; Kobe Brown 2-4; Larchelle Tuifao HR. Concordia Irvine 8, Chaminade 5 Chaminade leading hitters: Takemura- Brehme HR, 2 runs; Larchelle Tuifao 2-4, 2b, 3 RBIs; Bailey Jacobsen 3-4, 2b; Jaeda Kumaewa-Cabunoc 2-3. ILH Wednesday Varsity II At Sand Island Field Kamehameha-Blue 7, Pac-Five 6, 10 inn. Leading hitters—KSB: Kelsey Kaluna- Thomas 2-6; Alisiya Medeiros 2-5, 2b, 3b, 2 runs; Auli‘i Chong 2-3, 2 3bs, 2 runs; Sierra Ha‘o 2-2, 2 2bs; Hayden Dumlao 2-4; Mya Kishida 2b; Rylie Teramoto 2b. P5: Mauliola Zuttermeister 2-6, 3b, 2 runs; Dahlia Gangano 2-3; Kaimana Siu 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Miya Yoshioka 3b, 2 RBIs. Note: The Warriors scored the go-ahead run in the top of the 10th inning on Kelsey Kaluna-Thomas’ single to right, which scored Rylie Teramoto. At Sand Island Field Damien 12, Kamehameha-White 6 W—Shelby Baguio. Leading hitters—DMS: Jaelyn Natividad 4-4, 4 runs; Baguio 2b, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Titi Tuifua 2-3, 3b, 2 runs, 3 RBIs. KSW: Li‘ulani Martin 2-3, 2 2bs, 2 runs; Bailey Ishii 2-3. At Punahou Sacred Hearts 9, Punahou I-AA 6 W—Weslyn Fujiyama. Leading hitters—SHA: Melina Cudiamat 2b, 3 runs; Chloe Wolfert 2-3; Alya Prather 2 RBIs; Destiny Tautofi 2b. Pun: Kamalani Brash-Kanshiro 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Aliana Le Lesch 2 runs. Makua Alii Wednesday Aikane 29, Fat Katz 9 P.H. Shipyard 15, Lokahi 5 Ho‘o Ikaika 32, Go Deep 20 Hawaiians 21, Action 20 Hui Ohana 15, Firehouse 7 Sons of Hawaii 17, Waipio 16 Na Pueo 16, Na Kahuna 9 Islanders 11, Sportsmen 7 Bad Company 20, Golden Eagles 7 Kupuna Kane 16, Kool Katz 4 Makules 17, Yankees 15 WATER POLO OIA Girls At Central Oahu Regional Park Wednesday Kapolei 16, Kailua 1. Goal scorers—Kap: Kaya Gabriel 5, Venezuela Lino 3, Holly LeDoux 2, Kailani Laforteza 2, Eleina Moleta 2, Shaila Galmiche, Juliana Fliss. Kail: Kalena Mak. Moanalua 13, Kalani 7. Goal scorers—Moan: Ellie Dallas 5, Isabelle Kees 4, Sophia Posch 2, Maiya Correa-Garcia, Jezreel Mangrobang. Kaln: Shea Brown 4, Lilyanne Florendo, Suzue Shower, Kate Shower. Mililani 14, Team One 4. Goal scorers—Mil: Leila Maynard 4, Morgan Russell 3, Kiana Lee 3, Hailee Reason 2, Sydney Yamamoto 2. TO: Hinaea Kim 2, Bryanna Miyashiro, Hans Samonte. Previous Story Television and radio – March 28, 2024