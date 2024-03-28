Scoreboard – March 28, 2024

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

TODAY

BASEBALL

Big West: UC Irvine vs. Hawaii, 6:35 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium.

ILH: Mid-Pacific vs. Kamehameha,

3:30 p.m. at Ala Wai Field.

JUDO

ILH: Round Robin Tournament No. 3,

5:30 p.m. at Mid-Pacific.

SOFTBALL

ILH: Varsity I, Maryknoll vs. ‘Iolani at Ala Wai Field; Punahou at Kamehameha. Games start at 4 p.m.

OIA East: Castle vs. Kalani at Kilauea

District Park field; Roosevelt at Kaiser;

Kahuku at Kaimuki. Games start at 3 p.m.

OIA West: Kapolei at Campbell; Mililani vs. Leilehua at Kaala Elementary field; Waianae at Pearl City. Games start at 3 p.m.

OIA Division II: Waialua at Radford; Aiea vs. Farrington at Lanakila District Park field; Kalaheo at Kailua; Waipahu at McKinley. Games start at 3 p.m.

TENNIS

Big West men: UC Santa Barbara vs. Hawaii, 1 p.m. at UH Tennis Courts.

ILH boys: Hawaii Baptist at Kamehameha, 4 p.m.; Maryknoll at Mid-Pacific, 4:15 p.m.; Punahou II at ‘Iolani, 4:30 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

ILH: Meet No. 2, field events at 1 p.m.; running events at 2 p.m. at Punahou.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH boys: Varsity II, Hawaii Baptist I-AA at Punahou I-AA, 6 p.m.; Damien vs. University, 6 p.m. at Sacred Hearts; Kamehameha I-AA at Hanalani, 6 p.m.; Le Jardin at Maryknoll,

6 p.m. Varsity III, Island Pacific at Hawaiian Mission, 6:15 p.m.

OIA East boys: Farrington at Moanalua; Kalaheo at Kalani; Kaimuki at Kahuku;

Castle at Kaiser; Anuenue at McKinley; Roosevelt at Kailua. JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow.

WATER POLO

ILH girls: Varsity I, ‘Iolani at Punahou, 6 p.m. Varsity II, Mid-Pacific at Punahou, 5 p.m.;

Le Jardin at Kamehameha, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY

BASEBALL

Big West: UC Irvine vs. Hawaii, 6:35 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium.

OIA Division II: Radford at Kahuku, 3 p.m.

SOFTBALL

PacWest: doubleheader, Academy of Art vs. Hawaii Hilo, noon and 2 p.m. at Vulcan Softball Field.

TRACK AND FIELD

OIA: Moanalua Invitational, 2 p.m. at Moanalua.

VOLLEYBALL

Big West men: UC Santa Barbara vs.

Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

High school boys: Clash of the Titans, Santa Barbara vs. Mililani, 10 a.m.; Carlsbad vs. Moanalua, 10 a.m.; Punahou vs.

Kamehameha-Hawaii, noon; Huntington Beach vs. Punahou I-AA, noon;

Kamehameha-Hawaii vs. Moanalua, 5 p.m.; Punahou I-AA vs. Mililani, 5 p.m.; Huntington Beach vs. Santa Barbara, 7 p.m.; Punahou vs. Carlsbad, 7 p.m. Matches at Punahou.

WATER POLO

Big West women: UC San Diego vs.

Hawaii, 6 p.m. at Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Complex.

BASEBALL

PacWest

At San Diego

Wednesday

Point Loma 8, Chaminade 4

Chaminade leading hitters: Evon

Williams 3-4, 2 RBIs; Casey Kudell 2b.

Point Loma 20, Chaminade 6, 7 inn.

Chaminade leading hitters: Casey Kudell 2-3, 2b, 2 RBIs; Ryan Ruch HR, 3 RBIs.

OIA East

Wednesday

At Moanalua

Roosevelt 6, Moanalua 2

W—Xavier Pressley.

Leading hitters—Roos: Dominic Teixeira 2b, 2 RBIs; Toku Wada-Goode 2-3;

Mackenzie Doi 2-2; Bryson Rubio 2-3,

2 runs. Moan: Tanner Pangan 2-2, 2b; Dawson Sugawa 2b.

At Kailua

Kailua 10, Kaiser 7

W—Ka‘alekahi Kuhaulua.

Leading hitters—Kail: Zayne Hookala 2-5, HR, 3 RBIs; Kuhaulua 2-3, 2 2bs; Masao Minami 2-3; Kalama Carreira 2-4. Kais: Jayden Iwanaka 2 RBIs.

Note: The Surfriders won on Zayne Hookala’s three-run homer to right field with one out, which capped a seven-run bottom of the seventh inning.

At Kahala Field

Kalani 3, Castle 0

W—Vaughn Simon. S—Colby Taniguchi.

Leading hitters—Kaln: Kupono Akaka 2b; Wyatt Ishii 2b.

Note: Simon and Taniguchi combined on a one-hitter.

OIA West

Wednesday

At Mililani

Mililani 3, Waipahu 1

W—Kingston Flores. S—Evan Komatsu.

Leading hitters—none.

At Campbell

Campbell 3, Leilehua 1

W—Hunter Lindsey (one-hitter, five

strikeouts).

Leading hitters—Camp: Kanye Carlos 3-4; Shaven Sarono 2-4; Bubu Sarono 2-2, 2b; Nagum Lanzon 2-3.

At Pearl City

Pearl City 8, Nanakuli 5, 11 inn.

W—Jase Lorezno.

Leading hitters—PC: Ethan Higashionna 2-6, 2b, 2 runs; Jace Noda 2 runs; Devin

Fujino 2-5, 2b, 2 RBIs; Noah Bernal 2 RBIs; Kenta Kawasaki 2-6, 2 RBIs. Nan: Jordan Kay 2-5, 2b; Damian Griffin 2-4; Chavez Kanakaole 2-5 3b; Ezara Kanakaole 2b; Melo 2b.

OIA Division II

Wednesday

At Waianae

Waianae 13, Kaimuki 0, 5 inn.

W—Rico Duropan.

Leading hitters—Wain: Kyson Rosa

2 runs; Keoni Smith 2-2, 3b; Rico Gazelle 2-2; Duropan 2 RBIs; Kai Keesee 2 RBIs; Kona Maxwell 2-3; Samstyn Quel 2 runs. Kaim: Blaze Carlson 2-2, 2b.

At Kahuku

Kapolei 12, Kahuku 4

W—Brock Pamatigan.

Leading hitters—Kap: Colt Fujii 3-4, 3b,

4 runs; Liatama Amisone 2-4, 2b, 4 RBIs; Jonah Fuentes 3-4, 3b; Jarin Ranada 2 runs. Kah: Diezel Kamoku 2-4, 2b; Malakai

Vendiola 2-3; Kaulana Judd-Au 2 runs.

At Radford

Radford 7, Kalaheo 6

W—Jacob Barner.

Leading hitters—Rad: Vivii Tauanuu 2-4; Mataio Tauanuu 4-4, 3b, 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Xavi De Alba 2-4; Bryson Ecker 2b; Barner 2b. Kalh: Donovan Vealey 2 runs; Lucas O’Brien 2-2; Benjamin Taylor 3b.

Note: Mataio Tauanuu scored the winning run on a wild pitch with one out to cap the Rams’ three-run rally in the bottom of the seventh inning.

At Waialua

Waialua 12, McKinley 1, 5 inn.

W—Davin Alameida (one-hitter,

11 strikeouts).

Leading hitters—Wail: Ian Dobecki 2-2, 3b, 4 runs; Kaipo Albeso-Notebo 3-3, 2b, 3 runs, 3 RBIs; Almeida 2-4, 3b; Cole Tucker 2-2, HR, 4 RBIs; Jason Tan 2-3;

Elden Myers 2b.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH

Wednesday

Boys Varsity I

Punahou def. Kamehameha 25-20, 22-25,

25-21, 25-23

Boys JVI

Punahou-Blue def. Kamehameha-White

25-22, 25-18

Kamehameha-Blue def. Mid-Pacific 25-18,

25-16

Hawaii Baptist def. Saint Louis 25-21,

18-25, 25-12

‘Iolani-Black def. ‘Iolani-Red 25-20, 22-25,

25-22

Monday

Boys Varsity II

University def. Kamehameha I-AA 25-15,

25-16, 25-15

OIA West

Wednesday

Boys Varsity

Mililani def. Pearl City 25-22, 25-13, 25-14

Waialua def. Waianae 25-22, 25-21, 25-14

Boys JV

Mililani def. Pearl City 21-14, 21-18

Waianae def. Waialua 21-20, 21-9

SOFTBALL

PacWest

At Irvine, Calif.

Wednesday

Chaminade 4, Concordia Irvine 3

W—Jaeda Kumaewa-Cabunoc.

Chaminade leading hitters: Taryn

Fujioka 2-4, 2 2bs, 3 RBIs; Kobe Brown 2-4; Larchelle Tuifao HR.

Concordia Irvine 8, Chaminade 5

Chaminade leading hitters: Takemura-

Brehme HR, 2 runs; Larchelle Tuifao 2-4, 2b, 3 RBIs; Bailey Jacobsen 3-4, 2b; Jaeda Kumaewa-Cabunoc 2-3.

ILH

Wednesday

Varsity II

At Sand Island Field

Kamehameha-Blue 7, Pac-Five 6,

10 inn.

Leading hitters—KSB: Kelsey Kaluna-

Thomas 2-6; Alisiya Medeiros 2-5, 2b, 3b, 2 runs; Auli‘i Chong 2-3, 2 3bs, 2 runs;

Sierra Ha‘o 2-2, 2 2bs; Hayden Dumlao 2-4; Mya Kishida 2b; Rylie Teramoto 2b. P5: Mauliola Zuttermeister 2-6, 3b, 2 runs; Dahlia Gangano 2-3; Kaimana Siu 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Miya Yoshioka 3b, 2 RBIs.

Note: The Warriors scored the go-ahead run in the top of the 10th inning on Kelsey Kaluna-Thomas’ single to right, which scored Rylie Teramoto.

At Sand Island Field

Damien 12, Kamehameha-White 6

W—Shelby Baguio.

Leading hitters—DMS: Jaelyn Natividad 4-4, 4 runs; Baguio 2b, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Titi Tuifua 2-3, 3b, 2 runs, 3 RBIs. KSW: Li‘ulani Martin 2-3, 2 2bs, 2 runs; Bailey Ishii 2-3.

At Punahou

Sacred Hearts 9, Punahou I-AA 6

W—Weslyn Fujiyama.

Leading hitters—SHA: Melina Cudiamat 2b, 3 runs; Chloe Wolfert 2-3; Alya Prather 2 RBIs; Destiny Tautofi 2b. Pun: Kamalani Brash-Kanshiro 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Aliana Le Lesch 2 runs.

Makua Alii

Wednesday

Aikane 29, Fat Katz 9

P.H. Shipyard 15, Lokahi 5

Ho‘o Ikaika 32, Go Deep 20

Hawaiians 21, Action 20

Hui Ohana 15, Firehouse 7

Sons of Hawaii 17, Waipio 16

Na Pueo 16, Na Kahuna 9

Islanders 11, Sportsmen 7

Bad Company 20, Golden Eagles 7

Kupuna Kane 16, Kool Katz 4

Makules 17, Yankees 15

WATER POLO

OIA

Girls

At Central Oahu Regional Park

Wednesday

Kapolei 16, Kailua 1. Goal scorers—Kap: Kaya Gabriel 5, Venezuela Lino 3, Holly

LeDoux 2, Kailani Laforteza 2, Eleina

Moleta 2, Shaila Galmiche, Juliana Fliss. Kail: Kalena Mak.

Moanalua 13, Kalani 7. Goal scorers—Moan: Ellie Dallas 5, Isabelle Kees 4,

Sophia Posch 2, Maiya Correa-Garcia,

Jezreel Mangrobang. Kaln: Shea Brown 4, Lilyanne Florendo, Suzue Shower, Kate Shower.

Mililani 14, Team One 4. Goal scorers—Mil: Leila Maynard 4, Morgan Russell 3,

Kiana Lee 3, Hailee Reason 2, Sydney

Yamamoto 2. TO: Hinaea Kim 2, Bryanna Miyashiro, Hans Samonte.