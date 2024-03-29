Letter: City Council should work harder for wage increase

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Another raise for City Council members after the huge raise they got last year? I was shocked at the initial amount and even more shocked that they are going to have another one. Isn’t their job part-time? Read more

If they are getting raises, the job should be made full time so they can devote time to solve the problems plaguing our city. I applaud the three Council members who rejected the previous raise — Radiant Cordero, Augie Tulba and Andria Tupola.

Nieva Elizaga

Ala Moana

