Editorial | Letters

Letter: City Council should work harder for wage increase

Today

Updated 12:05 a.m.

Another raise for City Council members after the huge raise they got last year? I was shocked at the initial amount and even more shocked that they are going to have another one. Isn't their job part-time?

If they are getting raises, the job should be made full time so they can devote time to solve the problems plaguing our city.

I applaud the three Council members who rejected the previous raise — Radiant Cordero, Augie Tulba and Andria Tupola.

Nieva Elizaga
Ala Moana