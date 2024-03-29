comscore Letter: City Council should work harder for wage increase | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: City Council should work harder for wage increase

Another raise for City Council members after the huge raise they got last year? I was shocked at the initial amount and even more shocked that they are going to have another one. Isn’t their job part-time? Read more

