Letter: Let fast solar permitting process see light of day

Lawmakers have a chance to make it faster and cheaper for everyone to go solar. House Bill 2614 streamlines solar permitting processes by adopting SolarAPP+ and allowing for self-certification. SolarAPP+ is a free program that automates the process, reducing delays and lowering the cost of installing solar. This means more solar on more roofs.

Our current permitting system is broken. Some families report waits of more than a year just to get their solar permit. This is unacceptable and must be remedied. Jurisdictions in California are already using SolarAPP+ and have shortened waits for permits from months to a single day.

At a time when every penny counts, solar can help keep electricity costs down while supporting good clean- energy jobs. It’s also key in our fight against the climate crisis.

This bill needs to be scheduled and passed — Hawaii’s families and our climate will reap the benefits.

Sherry Pollack

Kaneohe

