Editorial | Letters

Letter: Let fast solar permitting process see light of day

  Today
  Updated 12:05 a.m.

Lawmakers have a chance to make it faster and cheaper for everyone to go solar. House Bill 2614 streamlines solar permitting processes by adopting SolarAPP+ and allowing for self-certification. Read more

Letter: State House must back call for Gaza ceasefire

