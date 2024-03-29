Lahaina group seeks phase-out of vacation rentals

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
Paele Kiakona of Lahaina Strong said he understands why Gov. Josh Green did not impose a moratorium but argued that short-term rentals have “run rampant” north of Lahaina.
Paele Kiakona, left, of Lahaina Strong, speaking at rally.
Lahaina Strong rally opposing Green not banning short-term rentals.
At top, Courtney Lazo of Lahaina Strong paused while speaking at Thursday’s rally at the state Capitol. Above, Paele Kiakona, one of the group’s organizers, spoke
at the lectern.