comscore Lahaina group seeks phase-out of vacation rentals | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Lahaina group seeks phase-out of vacation rentals

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • Craig T. kojima / ckojima@staradvertiser.com Paele Kiakona of Lahaina Strong said he understands why Gov. Josh Green did not impose a moratorium but argued that short-term rentals have “run rampant” north of Lahaina.

    Craig T. kojima / ckojima@staradvertiser.com

    Paele Kiakona of Lahaina Strong said he understands why Gov. Josh Green did not impose a moratorium but argued that short-term rentals have “run rampant” north of Lahaina.

  • March 28, 2024 CTY Star-Advertiser photo by Craig T. Kojima CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM. Paele Kiakona, left, of Lahaina Strong, speaking at rally. Lahaina Strong rally opposing Green not banning short-term rentals.

    March 28, 2024 CTY Star-Advertiser photo by Craig T. Kojima CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM. Paele Kiakona, left, of Lahaina Strong, speaking at rally. Lahaina Strong rally opposing Green not banning short-term rentals.

  • At top, Courtney Lazo of Lahaina Strong paused while speaking at Thursday’s rally at the state Capitol. Above, Paele Kiakona, one of the group’s organizers, spoke at the lectern.

    At top, Courtney Lazo of Lahaina Strong paused while speaking at Thursday’s rally at the state Capitol. Above, Paele Kiakona, one of the group’s organizers, spoke at the lectern.

Read more

Previous Story
No need for ban on short-term rentals in West Maui, Gov. Green says

Scroll Up