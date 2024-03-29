comscore Rearview: Mirror: Sweet memories of Dole’s pineapple juice fountains | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Rearview: Mirror: Sweet memories of Dole’s pineapple juice fountains

  • By Bob Sigall
  • Today
  • Updated 8:02 p.m.
  • COURTESY BOB SIGALL Pineapple juice was the first product to carry the Dole name, in the 1930s.

    COURTESY BOB SIGALL

    Pineapple juice was the first product to carry the Dole name, in the 1930s.

  • COURTESY PATTI SMART Flight attendant Patti Smart’s skirt was sucked out the window of an Aloha Airlines DC-3 as it air-dried following a pineapple juice spill.

    COURTESY PATTI SMART

    Flight attendant Patti Smart’s skirt was sucked out the window of an Aloha Airlines DC-3 as it air-dried following a pineapple juice spill.

Many of my columns start with a reader question or comment about things they remember from long ago, such as this one from Christopher Haig. “I remember visiting the Dole Cannery many years ago, when I was about 10 years old. Read more

